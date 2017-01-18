US official: Russia deployed missile ...

US official: Russia deployed missile in violation of treaty

There are 6 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 12 hrs ago, titled US official: Russia deployed missile in violation of treaty. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

Russia has deployed a cruise missile in violation of a Cold War-era arms control treaty, a Trump administration official said Tuesday, a development that complicates the outlook for U.S.-Russia relations amid turmoil on the White House national security team. The Obama administration three years ago accused the Russians of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by developing and testing the prohibited cruise missile, and officials had anticipated that Moscow eventually would deploy it.

Cold War II

Phoenix, AZ

#1 12 hrs ago
Reagan U still here? ;) Trump Orwell 2020! ;-00

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 11 hrs ago
Well, we're not going to war over an arms treaty violation. But we do have to decide who is going to be an ally, Russia or Iran? And I think Russia would be the best bet for an ally, as we have a hell of a lot more in common with Russia than we do with Iran. We even go into outer space with Russians. And we've got be sensible and stop crying "The Russians. The Russians," every time it's politically expedient.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 1 hr ago
USA Today wrote:
Well, we're not going to war over an arms treaty violation. But we do have to decide who is going to be an ally, Russia or Iran? And I think Russia would be the best bet for an ally, as we have a hell of a lot more in common with Russia than we do with Iran. We even go into outer space with Russians. And we've got be sensible and stop crying "The Russians. The Russians," every time it's politically expedient.
LOL!!
Idiot.

1/18/17
Russian companies are about to build a power plant and enhance generation at another in Iran in a contract worth several billion dollars, an Iranian deputy energy minister says.

Under an agreement signed between the two sides, the Russians will improve efficiency at the Ramin power plant in Khuzestan province to 50-55% from 36% now, Alireza Daemi told the Mehr news agency on Wednesday.

Another Russian company will build a 1,400-megawatt power plant in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas in Hormuzgan province, he added.
http://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2017/01/18/50671...
Go Blue Forever

#5 25 min ago
USA Today wrote:
Well, we're not going to war over an arms treaty violation. But we do have to decide who is going to be an ally, Russia or Iran? And I think Russia would be the best bet for an ally, as we have a hell of a lot more in common with Russia than we do with Iran. We even go into outer space with Russians. And we've got be sensible and stop crying "The Russians. The Russians," every time it's politically expedient.
Russia just ended bombing children and hospitals in Aleppo, Syria.....TRUMP'S KIND OF ALLY....

BHM5267

#6 12 min ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL!!
Idiot.

1/18/17
Russian companies are about to build a power plant and enhance generation at another in Iran in a contract worth several billion dollars, an Iranian deputy energy minister says.

Under an agreement signed between the two sides, the Russians will improve efficiency at the Ramin power plant in Khuzestan province to 50-55% from 36% now, Alireza Daemi told the Mehr news agency on Wednesday.

Another Russian company will build a 1,400-megawatt power plant in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas in Hormuzgan province, he added.
http://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2017/01/18/50671...
Funny, I don't remember this critical a reaction (from lefties) when Iran violated treaties on numerous occasions during the last regime.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-missil...

Selective outrage strikes again.
Chicago, IL

