US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top officials meet
There are 19 comments on the The Republic story from 12 hrs ago, titled US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top officials meet. In it, The Republic reports that:
Mexico's mounting unease and resentment over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown are looming over a gathering of U.S. and Mexican leaders that the U.S. had hoped would project a strong future for relations between neighbors. There is no shortage of tension points as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly meet Thursday with top Mexican officials.
#1 11 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#1 11 hrs ago
The USA land of opportunity does not mean it is a rag tag, worn out, anything goes Welcome Mat, though millions have treated it as such! It means follow the rules and law to get into USA and then the may be allowed to stay if they follow the rules and laws! I remember that for many decades that the educated elites and rich and powerful constantly put down USA. They said it was the worst country in the world! They prided themselves on owning homes in foreign countries, on doing foreign press interviews listing the bad things about USA. They took their companies and cash and investments off shore. Thank you.
#2 11 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#2 11 hrs ago
Many Mexico government and groups say they don't want Mexicans who are in USA to come back to Mexico. They only want their money to continue to be sent to Mexico to their families. They say that if 30 million plus Mexicans in USA return to Mexico, or just 10%, that Mexico economy and government would fall. They fear a massive bloody civil war of the vast population of low income commoners against Mexico ruling upper class and organized crime, which has been rapidly growing, anyway. Thank you.
Prophet Atlantis of Olympia, WA
#3 11 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#3 11 hrs ago
Mexico has a small, makeshift, patchwork off and on trail and wall on their Mexico Southern Boarder. It is there to define Mexico Borders, and stop persons trying to get into Mexico, or passing through Mexico on to USA. Most Mexico people are angry that unwelcome foreigners are taking their jobs. Mexico has laws and an active investigative force that searches, detains, prosecutes, jails, and deports unwelcome foreigners. Thank you.
Prophet Atlantis of Olympia, WA
#4 11 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#4 11 hrs ago
Mexico does not want millions upon millions of out of work, poor, angry Mexico Citizens coming back from USA back to Mexico. They have tasted the good life, higher paying jobs, affordable working internet and cell phones, filled grocery stores and malls! A growing civil war in Mexico would rapidly throw out the Mexico government! Thank you.
#5 10 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#5 10 hrs ago
Trump won the election! Trump is forcing Mexico to take back Mexico Citizens who are impolitely and improperly in USA. Thank you Trump! Thank you.
Prophet Atlantis of Olympia, WA
#6 10 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#6 10 hrs ago
Mexico vigorously and actively and in real time prosecutes those that break their immigration laws especially if they are foreigners and are working in Mexico without official and proper permission! Thank you!
Prophet Atlantis of Olympia, WA
#7 10 hrs ago
Since: Jan 11
1,309
#7 10 hrs ago
US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top officials meet
Translation:
The Mexican government doesn't want these people back and thinks the US should just keep them.
That should speak volumes.
It should also explain why we need the wall.
#8 10 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#8 10 hrs ago
Mexico and most countries have boarder walls or guarded areas or strong immigration laws that they actively enforce! USA is becoming an equal to Mexico! I have read and heard from many pro-foreign anti-USA groups and government officials how bad and evil USA was. Yet, very little protest about their own foreign heavy handed and fast response to those they say are anti government and in the country without permission! thank you.
#11 10 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#11 10 hrs ago
It is reported that USA is may go through a vastly enlarged and funded Immigration Court or other venues, which has speedier processes and much less demands to repatriate Mexico Nationals in USA back to Mexico! Thank you.
Prophet Atlantis of Olympia, WA
#12 10 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#12 10 hrs ago
I have repeatedly visited Mexico City and parts of Mexico. Some, I repeat, some small parts of Mexico are rich, wide open lands, with beautiful beaches and ports, lush vineyards and orchards and farms and lakes! It is so nice to be there. Yet, even in the main cities, only a few blocks away are shanty towns, open sewers, small 'tool shed' sized huts filled with 5, 10, or more folks! They are dirt poor with nothing to their name! Millions upon millions are in abject poverty while criminal cartels and organized crime and some corrupt authorities make life truly miserable and deadly for most of the people./sad for the people! Thank you.
#13 10 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#13 10 hrs ago
Mexico officials have been repeatedly interviewed by Mexico and foreign press that they do not welcome foreign persons into Mexico to take Mexico jobs without going through vigorous and proper migration procedures! They say they are tough and swift in dealing with them! They also don't want to take such non Mexican foreigners back that have gone through Mexico to get into USA without either country's legal permission! Thank you.
Prophet Atlantis of Olympia, WA
#14 10 hrs ago
Since: Sep 15
102
#14 10 hrs ago
The overwhelming majority of foreign migrants to USA, even those from Mexico, do not work in the fields or in agriculture! Most hold jobs in all sectors of the economy. In fact, millions also work in white collar jobs, government jobs, medical jobs, professional jobs, and many millions of jobs that require back ground checks and security clearances and even professional licenses and bonds! Yet, millions upon millions are using fake or stolen identity documents.... This is a great country! Thank you.
Prophet Atlantis of Olympia, WA
United States
#15 10 hrs ago
Screw Mexico
#16 8 hrs ago
Mexican officials and law enforcement have a lot of nerve feeling resentment towards the USA and President Trump (our new leader)!
It should be the USA feeling resentment for Mexico's criminal illegals (and non criminal illegals) flooding into our country and committing crimes and spreading drugs and sapping our resources - not to mention casting millions of fraudulent votes for Democrats like Hillary in our elections.
Why doesn't Mexico open it's borders to immigrants from all over South America and even Islamic immigrants from all the known terrorist sponsoring countries? As it stands now, you don't want to get caught as an illegal immigrant inside Mexico - It's always very bad for them when they're caught by the policia federal - I KNOW.
It's time for Mexico to put up OR SHUT UP.
The wall is going up - And Mexico is going to pay for it.
Saint Paul, MN
#17 8 hrs ago
Let the deportations begin.
#18 7 hrs ago
Amazing that the Mexican government insists we take their migrants, as if they have a right to be here. Mexico is treating America as if it's part of Mexico. And Democrats are worried we're going to lose a good relationship--good for Mexico, getting rid of their undesirables and good for Democrats getting the "illegal" vote.
#19 7 hrs ago
This is exactly right. Mexico views America as part of Mexico. In effect, Mexico believes that the USA doesn't have a right to exist at all, much less have a secure border.
That's what we're dealing with. It's time for the American people to see reality as it is, and gather some resentment of their own.
The wall is going up, and Mexico is going to pay for it - one way or another, Mexico will pay for the wall.
#20 53 min ago
Since: Sep 11
5,306
MILKY WAY
#20 53 min ago
Mexico is a sovereign nation and has every right to refuse those who it considers undesirable into their borders UNLESS THEY ARE MEXICAN CITIZENS.
Same is true of the USA.
United States
#21 2 min ago
The only difference between Mexico Government and there local cartels? Nothing really.....
