US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial scene-setter
There are 1 comment on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from 12 hrs ago, titled US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial scene-setter.
A jury begins to decide Thursday in Las Vegas if six men who wielded weapons... . FILE - In this April 12, 2014, file photo, the Bundy family and their supporters fly the American flag as their cattle is released by the Bureau of Land Management back onto public land outside of Bu... LAS VEGAS - Jurors got a unique perspective from the FBI Monday of an armed standoff developing in a dry river wash where six defendants are accused of wielding weapons to force federal agents to abandon a round-up of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
RUBY RIDGE will be the subject of American Experience on PBS Wednesday night & again very early Saturday morning. Probably slanted propaganda like most programming on PBS and the MSM but sometimes you can glean a few fragments of truth. I plan to watch it. God bless President Trump!
