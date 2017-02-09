US judge to sentence prolific hacker ...

US judge to sentence prolific hacker in $55M scam

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A prolific foreign hacker behind cyberattacks that netted an estimated $55 million is facing sentencing by a U.S. judge in a conviction considered an unusual win for law enforcement officials who have identified hundreds of others like him but failed to put them in handcuffs. Ercan Findikoglu, a Turkish national, had gone to great lengths to avoid capture by the U.S. Secret Service, both by obscuring his cyber fingerprints but also by avoiding the reach of American law, according to court papers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser... 1 min Dee Dee Dee 4
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min taletha 412,114
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Rogue Scholar 05 237,727
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 min WelbyMD 1,090
News Elizabeth Warren has a new book arriving, title... 1 min okimar 7
News U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democr... 1 min Lawrence Wolf 43
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 3 min Trump your President 1,843
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min sonicfilter 1,492,038
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 22 min well 258,928
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC