US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
There are 12 comments on the KOLD-TV Tucson story from 11 hrs ago, titled US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide. In it, KOLD-TV Tucson reports that:
By MARTHA BELLISLE Associated Press SEATTLE - President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries was blocked by a federal judge who imposed a nationwide hold on the executive order that had sparked protests across the country. It wasn't immediately clear what happens next for people who had waited years to receive visas to come to America, however an internal email circulated among Homeland Security officials told employees to comply with the ruling immediately.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,188
Paris
#1 8 hrs ago
Of course a tool of the Bush's wants to please the establishment elite.........just another enemy.
#2 8 hrs ago
where was the judge in 2011 when odumbo did the same thing?
#3 7 hrs ago
It's another BS boojum from the Democrats that will go bellyflop.
Visas from the target countries have already been stopped and this hold will be thrown out on appeal.
More MSM bullcrap.
#4 7 hrs ago
Because it's not "the same thing" dipshit.
The 2011 situation wasn't a full travel ban, it was a refugee application slowdown brought on by a Kentucky case involving two al Qaeda terrorists from Iraq found living in Bowling Green, Ky. Obama's measure didn't apply to immigrants and tourists.
"The Bowling Green Massacre"..... Never Forget!!
#5 7 hrs ago
yes it was the same thing,dumbass
#6 6 hrs ago
In Major Blow to ACLU, Judge Finds Trump Immigration Ban DoesnÂ’t Discriminate Against Muslims
Judge Gorton found that while the Fifth Amendment protects Â“invidious discrimination by the Federal governmentÂ” against aliens, there is a difference between the constitutional rights enjoyed by non-citizens who have entered the U.S. and those outside of it.
Â“The decision to prevent aliens from entering the country is a Â‘fundamental sovereign attributeÂ’ realized through the legislative and executive branches that is largely immune from judicial control,Â” the judge wrote (citations omitted). In other words, the President has the right to make immigration decisions, without interference from the courts.
#8 6 hrs ago
Look, it seems quite simple. Mr. "I went to law school" wants to flaunt his authority by law. Congress, time to impeach this judge for disrupting presidential orders without having consulted the people who legally enacted those laws.
Normally, we'd honor the judges decision in an effort keep bureaucracy down and this could just be a matter for the Supreme Court if national security was not an essential element of the case. Some things have a time factor involved. It's very inconvenient for some foreigners, but I'm very sure that national security has priority over their whims. Next time they want immigrant status, it might behoove them not to live in a country that harbors so many people hostile to the country that they thought would be a nice hiding place.
For my part, I've got a gut feeling that there's a much bigger trail of money to follow and it leads right back to the Democratic party. Never underestimate the despicable selfish intentions underlying a "humanitarian" on their high horse.
#9 6 hrs ago
And Fcvk you and the Judge too.
Staffanstorp, Sweden
#10 5 hrs ago
Obama put extra vetting ONLY on people that travelled to those seven countries, when coming back to USA - which was an approriate act of safety for USA and its inhabitants
#14 2 hrs ago
I'd love it if Trump press people did a bit more research before sounding off to the press but it seems that this is the nature of the beast. The shrill press is out to fact check everything and Trump people are used to talking down to rural folk. That's a problem that will have to work itself out. Not my problem.
As far as the rules of this order goes, it's a bit of a weasel act to reference old Obama orders as a means of washing their hands of the profiling nature of the order. The simple fact is that the majority of terrorist incidents occur in the regions specified and most of the terrorist groups claim to be inspired by Islam.
Done and done! So sorry that you're all Muslims. Clean up your terrorist problem.
Give the Trump administration the chance to get their affairs in order or expect our at-home problem to escalate further. I'm taking note of the organizations that support this harassment. They won't have my support. Ford and Google are off my list. Most of the others never were on it but that's life.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,420
Location hidden
#15 1 hr ago
Paranoia would be an improvement for you.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,420
Location hidden
#20 1 hr ago
Boy, Trump is really off to a great start.
-Let's see, getting his executive order ban on Muslims kicked back in his unconstitutional face,--getting one of our military killed and another three wounded in a ham-handed attack in Yemen, alienating our allies around the world, including an Australian leader who is (or was) one of our staunchest friends, attempting to stifle freedom of the press, done nothing about his promise to help the people of Georgia after a destructive tornado, and so much more!
You've been a busy little devil, haven't you, Donald?
