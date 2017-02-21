There are on the Ealing Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled US conservatives urged not to squander Trump presidency. In it, Ealing Times reports that:

US president Donald Trump's deputy and top aides have told thousands of conservative activists at their annual conference: Don't blow it. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, vice president Mike Pence said Mr Trump's victory provided the US with what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to install conservative solutions to the nation's problems.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ealing Times.