US conservatives urged not to squander Trump presidency
There are 4 comments on the Ealing Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled US conservatives urged not to squander Trump presidency. In it, Ealing Times reports that:
US president Donald Trump's deputy and top aides have told thousands of conservative activists at their annual conference: Don't blow it. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, vice president Mike Pence said Mr Trump's victory provided the US with what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to install conservative solutions to the nation's problems.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,045
NYC
#1 10 hrs ago
This is the GOP time to make America great again under president Trump and his great team. It is also the best time to defeat the America-hating liberals, communists and self-destructionist anti-Semitic Jihadist Mozlem brotherhood thugs that control the radical Jihadist Mozlem brother Democratic Party and is pushing the party over the cliff while America will become stronger under the GOP and the great patriotic president Donald Trump. Thanks the Lord for the great president Donald Trump, VP Pence, his great team including Bannon, Priebus, Conway and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Homeland Security Kelly and others including Senator Ted Cruz and Union leader Schlapp who are making America better and better as we speak. Trump is fighting the Jihadist Mozlem brothers of the Democratic party and their America and Israel hating Elites who were defeated badly in the November 2016 elections are now using dirty tricks try to sabotage America and the great Donald Trump while working for the interests of ISIS Caliphate and The Iranian nukes against America and against Israel. Shame on the sore loser liberal self-hating Schumer, Hillary Clinton, Obama and Keith Ellison who the Jihadist Mozlem Brother leader and supporter of Black panther anti-Semitic and Israel hater Louise Farrakhan who would follow the Mozlem brotherhood agenda of Israel destruction after Obama who studied the Jihad ideology in madrassa in Indonesia in his youth and loved it.
#2 7 hrs ago
This so-called president is (thankfully) rapidly running out of time & political capital.
But he has gotten 6 rounds of golf (3 confirmed) in since his appointment!
Remember Bowling Green!
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,785
Dump American Eagle
#3 7 hrs ago
Trump's got political capital Obama WISHES he had...... Obama blew his on TWO pet projects..... His TRILLION $$$ stimulus union payoff and the failed ObamaCare. The rest was just one long snore with an apology tour here and there thrown in for foreign consumption......
#4 1 hr ago
And now that he's suspending the 1st Amendment, things should get really great, right?
Fuckingidiot tRump voters.
