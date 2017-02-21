US conservatives urged not to squande...

US conservatives urged not to squander Trump presidency

There are 4 comments on the Ealing Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled US conservatives urged not to squander Trump presidency. In it, Ealing Times reports that:

US president Donald Trump's deputy and top aides have told thousands of conservative activists at their annual conference: Don't blow it. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, vice president Mike Pence said Mr Trump's victory provided the US with what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to install conservative solutions to the nation's problems.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,045

NYC

#1 10 hrs ago
This is the GOP time to make America great again under president Trump and his great team. It is also the best time to defeat the America-hating liberals, communists and self-destructionist anti-Semitic Jihadist Mozlem brotherhood thugs that control the radical Jihadist Mozlem brother Democratic Party and is pushing the party over the cliff while America will become stronger under the GOP and the great patriotic president Donald Trump. Thanks the Lord for the great president Donald Trump, VP Pence, his great team including Bannon, Priebus, Conway and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Homeland Security Kelly and others including Senator Ted Cruz and Union leader Schlapp who are making America better and better as we speak. Trump is fighting the Jihadist Mozlem brothers of the Democratic party and their America and Israel hating Elites who were defeated badly in the November 2016 elections are now using dirty tricks try to sabotage America and the great Donald Trump while working for the interests of ISIS Caliphate and The Iranian nukes against America and against Israel. Shame on the sore loser liberal self-hating Schumer, Hillary Clinton, Obama and Keith Ellison who the Jihadist Mozlem Brother leader and supporter of Black panther anti-Semitic and Israel hater Louise Farrakhan who would follow the Mozlem brotherhood agenda of Israel destruction after Obama who studied the Jihad ideology in madrassa in Indonesia in his youth and loved it.

Judged:

5

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 7 hrs ago
This so-called president is (thankfully) rapidly running out of time & political capital.

But he has gotten 6 rounds of golf (3 confirmed) in since his appointment!

Remember Bowling Green!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,785

Dump American Eagle

#3 7 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
This so-called president is (thankfully) rapidly running out of time & political capital.

But he has gotten 6 rounds of golf (3 confirmed) in since his appointment!

Remember Bowling Green!
Trump's got political capital Obama WISHES he had...... Obama blew his on TWO pet projects..... His TRILLION $$$ stimulus union payoff and the failed ObamaCare. The rest was just one long snore with an apology tour here and there thrown in for foreign consumption......

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 1 hr ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>Trump's got political capital Obama WISHES he had...... Obama blew his on TWO pet projects..... His TRILLION $$$ stimulus union payoff and the failed ObamaCare. The rest was just one long snore with an apology tour here and there thrown in for foreign consumption......
And now that he's suspending the 1st Amendment, things should get really great, right?

Fuckingidiot tRump voters.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ... 2 min He Named Me Black... 14
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min TheIndependentMaj... 1,497,762
News Priebus reportedly asked FBI to dispute reports... 9 min He Named Me Black... 3
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 9 min Dalai Lama 469
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 10 min taletha 412,928
News White House adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia... 10 min Retribution 22
News One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o... 11 min He Named Me Black... 5
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min Coffee Party 237,647
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 43 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,474
News DNC race tight as Democrats seek gains against ... 2 hr Battle Tested 100
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC