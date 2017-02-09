U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democratic and Republican...

U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks...

A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy. In a unanimous decision, the panel of three judges from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible and would put the decision in the hands of a divided court that has a vacancy.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,585

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
America - i
Trump - bupkis

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,956

The Left Coast

#2 10 hrs ago
This will play out in the Supreme Court.
America - 100
Snowflakes - 0 (no offense Larry)

(ps - A big thank you to democrat Harry Reid's, we're in power and can do what we want, nuclear option)

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,585

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
This will play out in the Supreme Court.
America - 100
Snowflakes - 0 (no offense Larry)

(ps - A big thank you to democrat Harry Reid's, we're in power and can do what we want, nuclear option)
I'm happy to be a snowflake. We're all unique.

I'll return the compliment just as soon as I can come up with something favorable to say.

I think the Supreme Court will go along with the lower courts. Their partisanship can't afford to be that blatant.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 10 hrs ago
So-called "president"

Sad!!

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cold War II

Phoenix, AZ

#5 9 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
This will play out in the Supreme Court.
America - 100
Snowflakes - 0 (no offense Larry)

(ps - A big thank you to democrat Harry Reid's, we're in power and can do what we want, nuclear option)
;) Rustyboy! enjoy the Drama Club scripting? ;-00h, George Orwell 1984 #1 in NY ! welcome to the Last of the Humanzee of Economix War..........more).......with 7 billion + on the EarthE. ;-0
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cold War II

Phoenix, AZ

#6 9 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>I'm happy to be a snowflake. We're all unique.

I'll return the compliment just as soon as I can come up with something favorable to say.

I think the Supreme Court will go along with the lower courts. Their partisanship can't afford to be that blatant.
Woof;) back to da fewture? ;-000h, Trumper IS history lesson & nothings special about Trumping NBC!! ;-000
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
i Way

Phoenix, AZ

#7 8 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
America - i
Trump - bupkis
;-000h, In God We Trust? do U thinking about We or Demo or Repoo? here is yo i+Way song

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSNidgTKsbE
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#10 6 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>I'm happy to be a snowflake. We're all unique.

I'll return the compliment just as soon as I can come up with something favorable to say.

I think the Supreme Court will go along with the lower courts. Their partisanship can't afford to be that blatant.
I dont see how Ginsberg can even be allowed to vote.Anyone thats on the Supreme Court that wants to do away with the electoral vote ,which in essence make the less populated states votes literally not count,because she doesnt like Trump is without doubt biased.She said as such during the campaign,I dont think she should be allowed to be a Judge any longer period.Ginsberg crossed that line of no return.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#11 4 hrs ago
Arrest warrants should be issued for the illegal actions of the three 9th Circuit Court's actions and Federal troops should be sent to arrest and imprison them. They are in violation of clear and precise Statute. Further, Congress should impeach each of them to reestablish an equal footing for the three branches of government. Any Federal Judge usurping Congressional and Executive authorities based on clear and undeniable Federal Statute should be impeached and thrown off the bench. These Leftist loonies have basically said that radical Federal Judges can overrule the Congress and the President about anything and that they are the only authority in the Unitied States. Abraham Lincoln would have arrested and deported them. Trump should do the same. It is time for the outrageous usurpation of powers by Leftist judges be stopped and reversed.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,280

Paris

#12 1 hr ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>I'm happy to be a snowflake. We're all unique.

I'll return the compliment just as soon as I can come up with something favorable to say.

I think the Supreme Court will go along with the lower courts. Their partisanship can't afford to be that blatant.
If you can call lemmings unique. Enjoy the cliff.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,280

Paris

#13 1 hr ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
So-called "president"

Sad!!
Awe do you have saddle sores rump ranger. Hi Ho silver..........

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,383

Location hidden
#14 35 min ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Arrest warrants should be issued for the illegal actions of the three 9th Circuit Court's actions and Federal troops should be sent to arrest and imprison them. They are in violation of clear and precise Statute. Further, Congress should impeach each of them to reestablish an equal footing for the three branches of government. Any Federal Judge usurping Congressional and Executive authorities based on clear and undeniable Federal Statute should be impeached and thrown off the bench. These Leftist loonies have basically said that radical Federal Judges can overrule the Congress and the President about anything and that they are the only authority in the Unitied States. Abraham Lincoln would have arrested and deported them. Trump should do the same. It is time for the outrageous usurpation of powers by Leftist judges be stopped and reversed.
Awww...who's a good little Nazi?

Here's your commemorative brown shirt...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#15 6 min ago
gwww wrote:
<quoted text>I dont see how Ginsberg can even be allowed to vote.Anyone thats on the Supreme Court that wants to do away with the electoral vote ,which in essence make the less populated states votes literally not count,because she doesnt like Trump is without doubt biased.She said as such during the campaign,I dont think she should be allowed to be a Judge any longer period.Ginsberg crossed that line of no return.
What is the line of no return exactly? You think it's rational to muzzle judges and deny the defenders of the constitution freedom of expression? That's how Putin controls Russia. Guess you're homesick.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#16 1 min ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Arrest warrants should be issued for the illegal actions of the three 9th Circuit Court's actions and Federal troops should be sent to arrest and imprison them. They are in violation of clear and precise Statute. Further, Congress should impeach each of them to reestablish an equal footing for the three branches of government. Any Federal Judge usurping Congressional and Executive authorities based on clear and undeniable Federal Statute should be impeached and thrown off the bench. These Leftist loonies have basically said that radical Federal Judges can overrule the Congress and the President about anything and that they are the only authority in the Unitied States. Abraham Lincoln would have arrested and deported them. Trump should do the same. It is time for the outrageous usurpation of powers by Leftist judges be stopped and reversed.
Federal statutes are subordinate to the Supreme Law in the U.S. Constitution. America is a nation of laws. The president neither is any man nor Congress above the law.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

