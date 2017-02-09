U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democratic and Republican...
There are 14 comments on the Boston.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democratic and Republican.... In it, Boston.com reports that:
A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy. In a unanimous decision, the panel of three judges from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible and would put the decision in the hands of a divided court that has a vacancy.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,585
Location hidden
|
#1 11 hrs ago
America - i
Trump - bupkis
|
Since: Mar 09
10,956
The Left Coast
|
#2 10 hrs ago
This will play out in the Supreme Court.
America - 100
Snowflakes - 0 (no offense Larry)
(ps - A big thank you to democrat Harry Reid's, we're in power and can do what we want, nuclear option)
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,585
Location hidden
|
#3 10 hrs ago
I'm happy to be a snowflake. We're all unique.
I'll return the compliment just as soon as I can come up with something favorable to say.
I think the Supreme Court will go along with the lower courts. Their partisanship can't afford to be that blatant.
|
#4 10 hrs ago
So-called "president"
Sad!!
|
#5 9 hrs ago
;) Rustyboy! enjoy the Drama Club scripting? ;-00h, George Orwell 1984 #1 in NY ! welcome to the Last of the Humanzee of Economix War..........more).......with 7 billion + on the EarthE. ;-0
|
#6 9 hrs ago
Woof;) back to da fewture? ;-000h, Trumper IS history lesson & nothings special about Trumping NBC!! ;-000
|
#7 8 hrs ago
;-000h, In God We Trust? do U thinking about We or Demo or Repoo? here is yo i+Way song
|
#10 6 hrs ago
I dont see how Ginsberg can even be allowed to vote.Anyone thats on the Supreme Court that wants to do away with the electoral vote ,which in essence make the less populated states votes literally not count,because she doesnt like Trump is without doubt biased.She said as such during the campaign,I dont think she should be allowed to be a Judge any longer period.Ginsberg crossed that line of no return.
|
#11 4 hrs ago
Arrest warrants should be issued for the illegal actions of the three 9th Circuit Court's actions and Federal troops should be sent to arrest and imprison them. They are in violation of clear and precise Statute. Further, Congress should impeach each of them to reestablish an equal footing for the three branches of government. Any Federal Judge usurping Congressional and Executive authorities based on clear and undeniable Federal Statute should be impeached and thrown off the bench. These Leftist loonies have basically said that radical Federal Judges can overrule the Congress and the President about anything and that they are the only authority in the Unitied States. Abraham Lincoln would have arrested and deported them. Trump should do the same. It is time for the outrageous usurpation of powers by Leftist judges be stopped and reversed.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,280
Paris
|
#12 1 hr ago
If you can call lemmings unique. Enjoy the cliff.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,280
Paris
|
#13 1 hr ago
Awe do you have saddle sores rump ranger. Hi Ho silver..........
|
Since: Apr 09
20,383
Location hidden
|
#14 35 min ago
Awww...who's a good little Nazi?
Here's your commemorative brown shirt...
|
#15 6 min ago
What is the line of no return exactly? You think it's rational to muzzle judges and deny the defenders of the constitution freedom of expression? That's how Putin controls Russia. Guess you're homesick.
|
#16 1 min ago
Federal statutes are subordinate to the Supreme Law in the U.S. Constitution. America is a nation of laws. The president neither is any man nor Congress above the law.
|
|
