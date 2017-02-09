There are on the Boston.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democratic and Republican.... In it, Boston.com reports that:

A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy. In a unanimous decision, the panel of three judges from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible and would put the decision in the hands of a divided court that has a vacancy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston.com.