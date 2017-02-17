TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in the head'
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being conservative is not being racist
|1 min
|huntcoyotes
|509
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|2 min
|Trump wont grow up
|20,867
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|Trump your President
|5,834
|Is the media "the enemy"? Pentagon chief weighs in
|3 min
|tomin cali
|16
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|412,541
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Just Think
|24,724
|Immigrant haven of Miami-Dade votes against san...
|4 min
|anonymous
|23
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,496,718
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 min
|WHAT
|36,093
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|237,236
|
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|30 min
|swampmudd
|75
