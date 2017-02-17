There are on the This is Wiltshire story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says London Mayor. In it, This is Wiltshire reports that:

Donald Trump's "cruel and shameful" policies mean he should not be granted a state visit, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said as MPs prepared to debate the US President's forthcoming trip to the UK. Mr Khan said the controversial tycoon's travel ban aimed at people from seven Muslim-majority countries, which has run into trouble in the US courts, and the suspension of refugee admissions were reasons not to be "rolling out the red carpet".

