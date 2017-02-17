Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says London Mayor

Trump's state visit should be scrappe...

Donald Trump's "cruel and shameful" policies mean he should not be granted a state visit, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said as MPs prepared to debate the US President's forthcoming trip to the UK. Mr Khan said the controversial tycoon's travel ban aimed at people from seven Muslim-majority countries, which has run into trouble in the US courts, and the suspension of refugee admissions were reasons not to be "rolling out the red carpet".

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 14 hrs ago
You take the refugees. Done and done.

RSVP

United States

#5 11 hrs ago
Wouldn't blame the UK for refusing Trump entry into the country.

Sweden may want Trump to visit so they can help him understand that no tragedies happened.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#6 11 hrs ago
What can one expect from a Muslim? They will always sneakily and distastefully side with the Sharia nation destroyers.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#7 11 hrs ago
RSVP wrote:
Wouldn't blame the UK for refusing Trump entry into the country.
Sweden may want Trump to visit so they can help him understand that no tragedies happened.
Denying that rampant rapes and beatings by Muslim immigrants against those lower life form White women in Sweden is not a tragedy fits perfectly well with Muslims supportive of any Sharia and Qur'an commands.

Quirky

Denver, CO

#8 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

Denying that rampant rapes and beatings by Muslim immigrants against those lower life form White women in Sweden is not a tragedy fits perfectly well with Muslims supportive of any Sharia and Qur'an commands.
As does the Mexican Illegals here in the USA.

Just Think

That's okay, I'm sure if little Donnie gets blue, his Daddy Putin will invite him to Russia for a visit...

duck femocrats

Honolulu, HI

#10 1 hr ago
Just Think wrote:
That's okay, I'm sure if little Donnie gets blue, his Daddy Putin will invite him to Russia for a visit...
Putin put his spy ship a few miles from Delaware , he's flexing his muscles I didn't hear you democrats talking tough about it ...it's a good thing we have a sane leader who didn't sink it and start WW3

Lol
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Good thing a mayor doesn't dictate politics on the national level.

Can you IMAGINE the leftist outrage if a mayor of a similar city made a statement like this about Obama?

That being said, state visits between friends and allies shouldn't be turned into political rants, it should be the same whether it's Obama, Trump, Merkel, etc.
