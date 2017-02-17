Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says London Mayor
Donald Trump's "cruel and shameful" policies mean he should not be granted a state visit, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said as MPs prepared to debate the US President's forthcoming trip to the UK. Mr Khan said the controversial tycoon's travel ban aimed at people from seven Muslim-majority countries, which has run into trouble in the US courts, and the suspension of refugee admissions were reasons not to be "rolling out the red carpet".
#1 14 hrs ago
You take the refugees. Done and done.
United States
#5 11 hrs ago
Wouldn't blame the UK for refusing Trump entry into the country.
Sweden may want Trump to visit so they can help him understand that no tragedies happened.
#6 11 hrs ago
What can one expect from a Muslim? They will always sneakily and distastefully side with the Sharia nation destroyers.
#7 11 hrs ago
Denying that rampant rapes and beatings by Muslim immigrants against those lower life form White women in Sweden is not a tragedy fits perfectly well with Muslims supportive of any Sharia and Qur'an commands.
#8 9 hrs ago
As does the Mexican Illegals here in the USA.
Since: Apr 09
20,515
Location hidden
#9 2 hrs ago
That's okay, I'm sure if little Donnie gets blue, his Daddy Putin will invite him to Russia for a visit...
#10 1 hr ago
Putin put his spy ship a few miles from Delaware , he's flexing his muscles I didn't hear you democrats talking tough about it ...it's a good thing we have a sane leader who didn't sink it and start WW3
Lol
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,275
#12 9 min ago
Good thing a mayor doesn't dictate politics on the national level.
Can you IMAGINE the leftist outrage if a mayor of a similar city made a statement like this about Obama?
That being said, state visits between friends and allies shouldn't be turned into political rants, it should be the same whether it's Obama, Trump, Merkel, etc.
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|Just Think
|189
