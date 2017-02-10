Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate
He has described the sprawling Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House and has spent two weekends there this month.
#1 20 hrs ago
What's wannabe dictator without a gated compound?
I wonder how much he's charging the Secret Service to stay there.
Since: Mar 09
10,964
The Left Coast
#3 19 hrs ago
Post #2 is far more credible than post #1.
#4 16 hrs ago
..........
As it is, we of Milwaukee don't think much of the Madison intellect. Or are you more appropriately still in high school? At any rate, do us a favor and leave the forums if you can't communicate in a more adult fashion. You're giving us a bad name.
#5 15 hrs ago
President Trump has every right to his private property as other presidents did. And he wasn't a pauper before entering office. What is unethical is the media carnival the public is being subjected to, and has endured for 15 months before the election. We the American public who voted President Trump into office get it. It's the news media who doesn't get it. And check out commentaries in the forums. You'll note all the name-calling and unintelligent statements come from Democrats, if they are more than high schoolers.
Umina, Australia
#6 15 hrs ago
Who the hell created this forum and what for???
Ethics debate, my ass.
Nothing but jealous mud raking,
So what, he is a successful man.
Or should we now only elect Presidents who are complete failures??????
#7 14 hrs ago
We even blocked out the Press Box so you can't see us play golf. No golf images of PDJT. Memo is out
Umina, Australia
#8 14 hrs ago
And what Federal offence is that????
Your too obvious, fake news from a fake poster.
#9 13 hrs ago
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.usatoday.com/s...
Now GFY
#10 13 hrs ago
I love the old days of our Trump campaign.
https://m.youtube.com/watch...
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
15
Location hidden
#11 10 hrs ago
Like a community organizer that hates America.
When former President Barack Obama said he was Â“heartenedÂ” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators Â— numbering more than 30,000 Â— who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.
Since: Oct 14
1,034
Location hidden
#12 10 hrs ago
I miss the good old days when conservatives gnashed their teeth and issued dire warnings about a president who dared to play a round of golf.
#13 5 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!!!!!!
Exactly how can I give a sub-moronic dropout like yourself a worse name skippy?
Please be specific, and try not to drool too much on your talk-to-text device in doing so.
#14 5 hrs ago
"You the public" are 26.4% of the population of the US, and 46% of the electorate last November.
At least try to have a grasp of the subject you're mush-mouthing about before making an even bigger ass of your self here.
Aw, who am I kidding?
You're hilarious in your painfully obvious ignorance, please don't change a thing.
#15 3 hrs ago
Elizabeth Warrens paid protests just push the Party farther to the left and farther away from ever winning again.Even meet the press today said the protests are paid.The democrats have no platform for 2018.
Since: Oct 12
49,606
Location hidden
#16 3 hrs ago
How much are all these early vacations costing taxpayers ?.....
Wonga Park, Australia
|
#17 3 hrs ago
What do they have to say that I have never heard before?
#18 1 hr ago
I'm still trying to determine what the Democrats are offering besides an immigration "free-for-all." They're making a case about Constitutional rights but no American's Constitutional rights are being violated. They object to everything the President says and does, but they don't have alternatives. That just leaves the President's Florida home and Ivanka Trump's business to bitch about. But that's not much of a program to offer.
Saint Paul, MN
|
#19 1 hr ago
Yup, Obama loves to live in a gated compound, I wonder how much he charges the secret service to stay there?
