There are on the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner story from 21 hrs ago, titled Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate. In it, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that:

He has described the sprawling Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House and has spent two weekends there this month.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.