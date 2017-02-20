Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlantic relations
There are 21 comments on the 680News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlantic relations.
After President Donald Trump's raucous first month in office, Europeans have reacted with demonstrations, counter-barbs and sheer angst that a century of trans-Atlantic friendship may be sinking. "Too much as happened," European Union leader Donald Tusk said Monday, "for us to pretend that everything is as it used to be."
#1 12 hrs ago
Since: Nov 08
156,306
Paris
#2 12 hrs ago
Gosh, who cares about a bunch of European whiners. Most of their leaders are being tried faster than they leave office or are hated like Merkel by her own people. The only real worry is if the get absentee ballots like California, NY and Illinois did.
#3 11 hrs ago
Like Sweden where millions are suffering from free healthcare, superb education, well-engineered cars, and awesome meatballs.
Sad!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,284
#4 11 hrs ago
Right. Considering the entire population of their country is less than Los Angeles County it does make things slightly easier, from a logistics side for one.
As for their cars, they're SO GOOD that one went bankrupt (Saab) and the other is owned by the Chinese (Volvo).....
Surrey, Canada
#5 11 hrs ago
Yes, and undocumented illegal immigrant reindeer are streaming in across the border with Finland!
Poor, poor Sweden!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,284
#6 10 hrs ago
I'm guessing those illegal reindeer don't come across the border, dump several kids in Sweden to claim them as "citizens" and cost billions in healthcare and various other welfare either.
#7 10 hrs ago
Someone piss in your wheaties again Le Bimbo?
#8 10 hrs ago
Really? The US has local Gov't that is easily comparable in size -- try again wingnut!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,284
#9 10 hrs ago
Sweden's system is a NATIONAL healthcare so trying to claim that LOCAL agencies are "big enough" is comparing apples to oranges, zippy. Which STILL wouldn't begin to overcome the logistic problems alone.
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#10 9 hrs ago
They won't grow up to pay your pensions either, and with the falling birth rate among white Americans I guess you'll be living on dog food!
Yum! Thank Trump!
Since: Oct 14
1,057
Location hidden
#11 9 hrs ago
Now, now, we have lots of meatballs right here in the good old US of A.
They're called Trump supporters. A little over-cooked, sometimes half-baked, guaranteed to produce a lasting case of heartburn, but By God, we've got them. Makes you want to start sticking a fork in a few them!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,284
#12 9 hrs ago
Some of us are doing this thing called SAVING. You might want to check it out.
BTW, maybe if we weren't paying for all these illegals and their kids we wouldn't need them to "pay on our pensions"......
http://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/...
Coquitlam, Canada
#13 8 hrs ago
You obviously don't know how Social Security works. I suppose you imagine a giant pile of money stashed away somewhere. Funny!
#14 8 hrs ago
Pay attention, we are not just talking health care you made a blanket statement. A number of US States are comparable to Sweden population wise.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,284
#15 8 hrs ago
Healthcare and welfare for that matter originate from the FEDS. Those state agencies are just glorified middle men. Expecting those agencies to "carry out" those responsibilities on a grander scale would just create more waste, fraud, and inefficiency. Point is dealing with "providing" for 10 million is FAR different than doing it for 320 million.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,284
#18 8 hrs ago
First, what does that have to do with my personal saving? Some of us are stashing away money into 401k's etc to make sure we're not relegated to "dog food".
Second, as much as you'd like to think something like $20 trillion of debt we're racking up by giving away the store to every freeloader won't affect SS, it will.
You can fool yourself into thinking that your pot of gold will be there thanks to illegals, some of us know better and are ACTUALLY trying to do something about it.
#19 8 hrs ago
This is your President:
1. He called Hillary Clinton a crook.
You bought it.
Then he paid $25 million to settle a fraud lawsuit.
2. He said he'd release his tax returns, eventually.
You bought it.
He hasn't, and says he never will.
3. He said he'd divest himself from his financial empire, to avoid any conflicts of interest.
You bought it.
He is still heavily involved in his businesses, manipulates the stock market on a daily basis, and has more conflicts of interest than can even be counted.
4. He said Clinton was in the pockets of Goldman Sachs, and would do whatever they said.
You bought it.
He then proceeded to put half a dozen Goldman Sachs executives in positions of power in his administration.
5. He said he'd surround himself with all the best and smartest people.
You bought it.
He nominated theocratic loon Mike Pence for Vice President. A white supremacist named Steve Bannon is his most trusted confidant. Dr. Ben Carson, the world's greatest idiot savant brain surgeon, is in charge of HUD. Russian quisling Rex Tillerson is Secretary of State.
6. He said he'd be his own man, beholden to no one.
You bought it.
He then appointed Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, whose only "qualifications" were the massive amounts of cash she donated to his campaign.
7. He said he would "drain the swamp" of Washington insiders.
You bought it.
He then admitted that was just a corny slogan he said to fire up the rubes during the rallies, and that he didn't mean it.
8. He said he knew more about strategy and terrorism than the Generals did.
You bought it.
He promptly gave the green light to a disastrous raid in Yemen- even though all his Generals said it would be a terrible idea. This raid resulted in the deaths of a Navy SEAL, an 8-year old American girl, and numerous civilians. The actual target of the raid escaped, and no useful intel was gained.
9. He said Hillary Clinton couldn't be counted on in times of crisis.
You bought it.
He didn't even bother overseeing that raid in Yemen; and instead spent the time hate-tweeting the New York Times, and sleeping.
10. He called CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times "fake news" and said they were his enemy.
You bought it.
He now gets all his information from Breitbart, Gateway Pundit, and InfoWars.
11. He called Barack Obama "the vacationer-in-Chief" and accused him of playing more rounds of golf than Tiger Woods. He promised to never be the kind of president who took cushy vacations on the taxpayer's dime, not when there was so much important work to be done.
You bought it.
He took his first vacation after 11 days in office.
On the taxpayer's dime.
And went golfing.
And that's just the first month.
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
26,233
Location hidden
#21 8 hrs ago
Sweden has a 57% tax rate so you can hardly say they have free health care :)
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#22 8 hrs ago
Yes, you are doing something: you're having delusions.
Coquitlam, Canada
#23 6 hrs ago
The US at a 52.9 % marginal rate gets no health care at all for its people. So who's getting hosed?
#23 6 hrs ago
That's the top tax rate. It can vary between 29% to 59% depending on income. Keep in mind that Swedes actually get services for their taxes and it is a clean civilized nation. At lease they don't squander their money on ridiculous military misadventures.
