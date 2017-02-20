Trump's first month augurs stormy tra...

Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlantic relations

There are 21 comments on the 680News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlantic relations. In it, 680News reports that:

After President Donald Trump's raucous first month in office, Europeans have reacted with demonstrations, counter-barbs and sheer angst that a century of trans-Atlantic friendship may be sinking. "Too much as happened," European Union leader Donald Tusk said Monday, "for us to pretend that everything is as it used to be."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,306

Paris

#1 12 hrs ago
Gosh, who cares about a bunch of European whiners. Most of their leaders are being tried faster than they leave office or are hated like Merkel by her own people. The only real worry is if the get absentee ballots like California, NY and Illinois did.

Judged:

6

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 12 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
Gosh, who cares about a bunch of European whiners. Most of their leaders are being tried faster than they leave office or are hated like Merkel by her own people. The only real worry is if the get absentee ballots like California, NY and Illinois did.
Like Sweden where millions are suffering from free healthcare, superb education, well-engineered cars, and awesome meatballs.

Sad!

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,284

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 11 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Like Sweden where millions are suffering from free healthcare, superb education, well-engineered cars, and awesome meatballs.

Sad!
Right. Considering the entire population of their country is less than Los Angeles County it does make things slightly easier, from a logistics side for one.

As for their cars, they're SO GOOD that one went bankrupt (Saab) and the other is owned by the Chinese (Volvo).....

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DELUSIONAL TRUMP

Surrey, Canada

#4 11 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Like Sweden where millions are suffering from free healthcare, superb education, well-engineered cars, and awesome meatballs.

Sad!
Yes, and undocumented illegal immigrant reindeer are streaming in across the border with Finland!

Poor, poor Sweden!

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,284

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 11 hrs ago
DELUSIONAL TRUMP wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes, and undocumented illegal immigrant reindeer are streaming in across the border with Finland!

Poor, poor Sweden!
I'm guessing those illegal reindeer don't come across the border, dump several kids in Sweden to claim them as "citizens" and cost billions in healthcare and various other welfare either.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#6 10 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
Gosh, who cares about a bunch of European whiners. Most of their leaders are being tried faster than they leave office or are hated like Merkel by her own people. The only real worry is if the get absentee ballots like California, NY and Illinois did.
Someone piss in your wheaties again Le Bimbo?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 10 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Right. Considering the entire population of their country is less than Los Angeles County it does make things slightly easier, from a logistics side for one.

As for their cars, they're SO GOOD that one went bankrupt (Saab) and the other is owned by the Chinese (Volvo).....
Really? The US has local Gov't that is easily comparable in size -- try again wingnut!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,284

Lake Geneva, WI

#8 10 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>
Really? The US has local Gov't that is easily comparable in size -- try again wingnut!
Sweden's system is a NATIONAL healthcare so trying to claim that LOCAL agencies are "big enough" is comparing apples to oranges, zippy. Which STILL wouldn't begin to overcome the logistic problems alone.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DELUSIONAL TRUMP

Coquitlam, Canada

#9 10 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm guessing those illegal reindeer don't come across the border, dump several kids in Sweden to claim them as "citizens" and cost billions in healthcare and various other welfare either.
They won't grow up to pay your pensions either, and with the falling birth rate among white Americans I guess you'll be living on dog food!

Yum! Thank Trump!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,057

Location hidden
#10 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Like Sweden where millions are suffering from free healthcare, superb education, well-engineered cars, and awesome meatballs.

Sad!
Now, now, we have lots of meatballs right here in the good old US of A.

They're called Trump supporters. A little over-cooked, sometimes half-baked, guaranteed to produce a lasting case of heartburn, but By God, we've got them. Makes you want to start sticking a fork in a few them!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,284

Lake Geneva, WI

#11 9 hrs ago
DELUSIONAL TRUMP wrote:
<quoted text>

They won't grow up to pay your pensions either, and with the falling birth rate among white Americans I guess you'll be living on dog food!

Yum! Thank Trump!
Some of us are doing this thing called SAVING. You might want to check it out.

BTW, maybe if we weren't paying for all these illegals and their kids we wouldn't need them to "pay on our pensions"......

http://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DELUSIONAL TRUMP

Coquitlam, Canada

#12 9 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Some of us are doing this thing called SAVING. You might want to check it out.

BTW, maybe if we weren't paying for all these illegals and their kids we wouldn't need them to "pay on our pensions"......

http://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/...
You obviously don't know how Social Security works. I suppose you imagine a giant pile of money stashed away somewhere. Funny!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#13 8 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Sweden's system is a NATIONAL healthcare so trying to claim that LOCAL agencies are "big enough" is comparing apples to oranges, zippy. Which STILL wouldn't begin to overcome the logistic problems alone.
Pay attention, we are not just talking health care you made a blanket statement. A number of US States are comparable to Sweden population wise.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,284

Lake Geneva, WI

#14 8 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Pay attention, we are not just talking health care you made a blanket statement. A number of US States are comparable to Sweden population wise.
Healthcare and welfare for that matter originate from the FEDS. Those state agencies are just glorified middle men. Expecting those agencies to "carry out" those responsibilities on a grander scale would just create more waste, fraud, and inefficiency. Point is dealing with "providing" for 10 million is FAR different than doing it for 320 million.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,284

Lake Geneva, WI

#15 8 hrs ago
DELUSIONAL TRUMP wrote:
<quoted text>

You obviously don't know how Social Security works. I suppose you imagine a giant pile of money stashed away somewhere. Funny!
First, what does that have to do with my personal saving? Some of us are stashing away money into 401k's etc to make sure we're not relegated to "dog food".

Second, as much as you'd like to think something like $20 trillion of debt we're racking up by giving away the store to every freeloader won't affect SS, it will.

You can fool yourself into thinking that your pot of gold will be there thanks to illegals, some of us know better and are ACTUALLY trying to do something about it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#18 8 hrs ago
This is your President:

1. He called Hillary Clinton a crook.
You bought it.
Then he paid $25 million to settle a fraud lawsuit.

2. He said he'd release his tax returns, eventually.
You bought it.
He hasn't, and says he never will.

3. He said he'd divest himself from his financial empire, to avoid any conflicts of interest.
You bought it.
He is still heavily involved in his businesses, manipulates the stock market on a daily basis, and has more conflicts of interest than can even be counted.

4. He said Clinton was in the pockets of Goldman Sachs, and would do whatever they said.
You bought it.
He then proceeded to put half a dozen Goldman Sachs executives in positions of power in his administration.

5. He said he'd surround himself with all the best and smartest people.
You bought it.
He nominated theocratic loon Mike Pence for Vice President. A white supremacist named Steve Bannon is his most trusted confidant. Dr. Ben Carson, the world's greatest idiot savant brain surgeon, is in charge of HUD. Russian quisling Rex Tillerson is Secretary of State.

6. He said he'd be his own man, beholden to no one.
You bought it.
He then appointed Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, whose only "qualifications" were the massive amounts of cash she donated to his campaign.

7. He said he would "drain the swamp" of Washington insiders.
You bought it.
He then admitted that was just a corny slogan he said to fire up the rubes during the rallies, and that he didn't mean it.

8. He said he knew more about strategy and terrorism than the Generals did.
You bought it.
He promptly gave the green light to a disastrous raid in Yemen- even though all his Generals said it would be a terrible idea. This raid resulted in the deaths of a Navy SEAL, an 8-year old American girl, and numerous civilians. The actual target of the raid escaped, and no useful intel was gained.

9. He said Hillary Clinton couldn't be counted on in times of crisis.
You bought it.
He didn't even bother overseeing that raid in Yemen; and instead spent the time hate-tweeting the New York Times, and sleeping.

10. He called CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times "fake news" and said they were his enemy.
You bought it.
He now gets all his information from Breitbart, Gateway Pundit, and InfoWars.

11. He called Barack Obama "the vacationer-in-Chief" and accused him of playing more rounds of golf than Tiger Woods. He promised to never be the kind of president who took cushy vacations on the taxpayer's dime, not when there was so much important work to be done.
You bought it.
He took his first vacation after 11 days in office.
On the taxpayer's dime.
And went golfing.

And that's just the first month.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

26,233

Location hidden
#19 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Like Sweden where millions are suffering from free healthcare, superb education, well-engineered cars, and awesome meatballs.

Sad!
Sweden has a 57% tax rate so you can hardly say they have free health care :)

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DELUSIONAL TRUMP

Coquitlam, Canada

#21 8 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

First, what does that have to do with my personal saving? Some of us are stashing away money into 401k's etc to make sure we're not relegated to "dog food".

Second, as much as you'd like to think something like $20 trillion of debt we're racking up by giving away the store to every freeloader won't affect SS, it will.

You can fool yourself into thinking that your pot of gold will be there thanks to illegals, some of us know better and are ACTUALLY trying to do something about it.
Yes, you are doing something: you're having delusions.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DELUSIONAL TRUMP

Coquitlam, Canada

#22 8 hrs ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>Sweden has a 57% tax rate so you can hardly say they have free health care :)
The US at a 52.9 % marginal rate gets no health care at all for its people. So who's getting hosed?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#23 6 hrs ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>Sweden has a 57% tax rate so you can hardly say they have free health care :)
That's the top tax rate. It can vary between 29% to 59% depending on income. Keep in mind that Swedes actually get services for their taxes and it is a clean civilized nation. At lease they don't squander their money on ridiculous military misadventures.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportation crackdown - Fear spikes as US tight... 1 min spytheweb 2
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 2 min jonjedi 262
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 2 min Calvin 20,968
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Limbertwig 258,953
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... 4 min Calvin 23
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 4 min Rico from East Lo... 412,671
News John McCain Blasts Trump: "Dictators Get Starte... 4 min coyote505 7
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Guest 1,497,452
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 46 min chazmo 36,221
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 48 min JRB 237,346
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,188 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC