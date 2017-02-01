There are on the Voice of America story from 19 hrs ago, titled Trump Witnesses Return of Remains of Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip Wednesday to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed in a weekend raid in Yemen. Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, a 36-year-old from Peoria, Illinois, was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Trump took office less than two weeks ago.

