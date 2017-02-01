Trump Witnesses Return of Remains of Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen
There are 22 comments on the Voice of America story from 19 hrs ago, titled Trump Witnesses Return of Remains of Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen. In it, Voice of America reports that:
Assuming the somber duties of commander in chief, President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip Wednesday to honor the returning remains of a U.S. Navy SEAL killed in a weekend raid in Yemen. Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, a 36-year-old from Peoria, Illinois, was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Trump took office less than two weeks ago.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Obama would've taken to the links, and Hillary would've taken a nap.
|
#2 17 hrs ago
Get over yourself
|
#3 16 hrs ago
Hillary would have asked why it mattered.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,017
Location hidden
|
#4 11 hrs ago
I sure miss the good old days when Dubyah wouldn't allow cameras anywhere near a plane bringing his war dead home.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,199
|
#5 10 hrs ago
Truth hurts, eh?
|
#7 6 hrs ago
With the yemen OP planned and vetted by the obama admin and using obamas cia and other intel agencies it seems peculiar that the Al Queda bunch knew about the raid in advance and were ready for the troops. Obama moles were busy dealing out information to obamas muzzie buddies it seems. Definitely not a surprising move for the military hating ex idiot-in-cheef.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,328
Location hidden
|
#8 6 hrs ago
The truth hurts so much you evidently want no part of it.
As if Trump gives a shit about human life.
|
#9 5 hrs ago
He evidently does, that's why he's trying to keep terrorists out of our country. You Dumacrats just can't appreciate a good thing.Such disrespect.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,199
|
#10 5 hrs ago
Oh, as if Billary, Upchuck Schumer and Fancy-Nancy Pelosi do......
He who lives in a glass house.....
|
Since: Dec 16
736
Location hidden
|
#11 4 hrs ago
Tremendous narrative and "alternative facts" my faithful!
|
Since: Dec 16
736
Location hidden
|
#12 4 hrs ago
That's it my dearest faithful! Nevermind not one of the the domestic terrorist attacks over the last eight, nay twenty years, have been perpetrated by nationals from the countries banned! Nevermind the common denominator, unrestricted internet access to Islamic terrorist propaganda, recruitment, and training material, is unaffected! Never question or doubt me my faithful! Only I can make Amerika great again!
|
#13 3 hrs ago
You created your own fictional account of that tragic event for political scoring points. That's disgusting.
|
#14 3 hrs ago
Strangely enough during the last presidency without a Muslim Ban or an instituted religious test Barack Obama managed to defend Americans in the United States keeping citizens safe and secure from foreign terrorist.
However, Donald Trump committed to a Muslim Ban out on the stump. He's planning to kowtow to the Christian Taliban here in the United States totally disregarding the first amendment and the establishment clause. Trump intends to sign an Executive Order granting the Christian Apostates' rights to discriminate against US citizens patronizing public accommodations.
|
#15 3 hrs ago
It was a good move and was approved by the family.
Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Notice no news\notice until after it was done, classy move.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,328
Location hidden
|
#16 1 hr ago
He's just trying to appease his fellow mouth-breather bigots.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,328
Location hidden
|
#17 1 hr ago
Damn right! Hillary, Schumer, and Pelosi are all goodhearted people who care about their fellow human beings. All three have records to prove that.
Donald Trump has a history of trampling everyone in his wake. HIs next act of kindness will be his first.
I feel sorry for Melania. I'm willing to bet he mistreats her.
One more thing. If you think your little nicknames are clever, think again.
|
#18 56 min ago
Melanie was sure upset about something he said to her at the inauguration. Never saw a smile disappear so fast.
That's an indicator right there
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,041
outdoors
|
#20 29 min ago
Shame shame, Larry. You know better than that. History has shown DT to be a man of quiet compassion while still being a ruthless business tycoon.
And don't bring up his bankruptcies, I've got the numbers.
|
#21 18 min ago
you are a liar,as odumbo did the same thing in 2011
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,328
Location hidden
|
#22 12 min ago
One among other indicators. There is video of Trump exiting a car and stomping toward a building, leaving Melania about 100 feet back, still exiting the vehicle.
I think there are as yet untold facts about Trump that would scare the crap out of his most ardent supporters.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|tuffet
|236,235
|Trump vows to end prohibition on church politic...
|2 min
|huntcoyotes
|2
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|Coffee Party
|411,073
|Lou Barletta on immigration executive measures:...
|4 min
|spytheweb
|13
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|716
|Democratic Class of 2018 Key to Gorsuch Supreme...
|4 min
|huntcoyotes
|2
|How to fight Trump: Pick smart battles, Democrats
|5 min
|Captain Yesterday
|22
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|8 min
|Panks
|19,333
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|No Surprize
|1,488,943
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC