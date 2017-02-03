There are on the The Now Newspaper story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump, when asked about Putin, says US isn't 'so innocent'. In it, The Now Newspaper reports that:

President Donald Trump said he respects Vladimir Putin, and when told the Russian leader is "a killer," Trump said the United States has many of them. "What do you think? Our country's so innocent?" he told Fox's Bill O'Reilly in a taped interview aired Sunday on the Super Bowl pregame show.

