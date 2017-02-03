Trump, when asked about Putin, says US isn't 'so innocent'
President Donald Trump said he respects Vladimir Putin, and when told the Russian leader is "a killer," Trump said the United States has many of them. "What do you think? Our country's so innocent?" he told Fox's Bill O'Reilly in a taped interview aired Sunday on the Super Bowl pregame show.
#1 7 hrs ago
Well, we aren't. Or the whole world is wrong about us.
I'm sue you average nut job in Washington would say that you have to admit that but never actually say it, and that is essentially the source of the problem....unless you don't see it as a problem.
I think that conceding our status as colonial superpower is the first step necessary in backing away from being the world's policeman. It remains a question as to whether pulling back will immediately result in another country engaging in aggression.
If other countries do get aggressive, then this is the chance for the U.N. to do it's job instead of being a place for malcontents to poison the well. Long overdue.
#2 6 hrs ago
Who is gonna apologize to the Kremlin for Fox.
To call him a killer, omg!
Waiting.........
Time for that Russia investigation Pelosi has asked for I think. Subpoena the taxes and everything else!
#3 6 hrs ago
The ignorance and arrogance of O'Reilly in this matter is astounding. He slanders Putin by calling him a "killer", when he has no evidence other than the unproven allegations that one journalist died because of his orders. Meanwhile, the U.S. under Obama and Clinton commits war crimes and crimes against humanity not seen since WWII, or Pol Pot, but O'Reilly and others obfuscate the actual realities. Because of U.S. meddling in seven countries in the past eight years, "Arab Springs" targeting Christians and Jews for elimination has occurred directly linked to Obama's discretionary funding and arming of terrorist elements. 2.2 Million people in Yemen are on the very verge of death by starvation because of errant U.S. policies, but O'Reilly makes slanderous, unproven remarks about a leader accomplishing more in six months against the barbarism of Islamic extremists, than the U.S. under Obama accomplished in six years. The focuses of the Putin critics are completely skewed and wrongly direct attention away from the crimes of Obama and Clinton.
#4 5 hrs ago
Democrat Communists are incensed against Russia only because Russia has an arrest warrant out for Soros, who funds the U.S. terrorism now being committed by masked Democrat operatives in Berkeley and elsewhere. Also, the queers and homosexuals used by the Democrat Communists to polarize and shatter unity in America have objections to the Russian laws prohibiting homosexual propaganda. Deviance, degeneration, graft, corruption, fake news and sedition are the new realities of the Democrat Party.
Since: Apr 09
20,338
Location hidden
#5 5 hrs ago
Oh, do shut up, comrade.
Your RWNJ's are so transparently hypocritical. If a Democratic president were so thoroughly beholden to Putin like tRump is, you'd be going insane.
But since its tRump, you're contorting yourselves trying to defend the indefensible.
#6 5 hrs ago
You have not one bit of evidence to support such outrageous allegations. All you have is outrageous allegations, which repeatedly have been proven false.
Since: Apr 09
20,338
Location hidden
#7 5 hrs ago
Did I hit a nerve, Comrade Hypocrite?
Reagan is probably spinning in his grave as he thinks about people like you licking Putin's balls...
#8 4 hrs ago
You narcissists do like to pat yourselves and have conversations with yourselves about your relevance. The Russians are smarter than you, because they rejected Soviet style politic and tyranny; you embrace it.
Since: Apr 09
20,338
Location hidden
#9 4 hrs ago
Ummm...which Russians are you talking about? Because the Russians have installed a dictator.
Of course, you being a RWNJ, I can see why that appeals to you.
Thank God we have the US Constitution to protect us.
#10 4 hrs ago
You know nothing of the democratic processes in Russia. All you know is they legislated a restriction on homosexual propaganda and that makes you angry. Brace up, sucka... it's coming to America.
#11 4 hrs ago
There's a red velvet cake eating communist sympathize occupying the White House.
Things definitely don't look good for Europeans
I can sense the use of Article 25
#12 4 hrs ago
Gee, that's a typical totalitarian proposition.
Since: Apr 09
20,338
Location hidden
#13 4 hrs ago
"democratic processes in Russia"
LOL - you made a funny!
Now...here's the great thing about the US: we have the Constitution to protect us.
If you fucktards tried to pass a law restricting "homosexual propaganda" it would be struck down by the courts in 5 minutes.
But in Russia - since its a dictatorship - that law is just used for whatever they want because the law, like the people of Russia themselves, doesn't matter to Putin.
#14 4 hrs ago
We surely know after that interview there's an idiot in the White House.
The University of Pennsylvania has to be humiliated knowing Donald Trump bragged about being an alumni.
#15 4 hrs ago
In Case anyone forgot the 25th amendment to the constitution
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twenty-fifth_...
#16 4 hrs ago
These morons cite the constitution but contempt it at every turn.
Putin is Loving This Shit!
Meanwhile, in Crimea.........
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,209
#17 3 hrs ago
So the political side which applauds BLM for claiming cops are "executing" black youths on a daily basis are offended when Trump says the US isn't so innocent?
#18 3 hrs ago
It's not surprising Donald Trump is a total sell out with a fascination for strong armed authoritarians. He threw the whole American society and the US military under the bus to justify his man crush on Vladimir Putin
That's not normal
Since: Oct 12
49,525
Location hidden
#19 3 hrs ago
TRUMP : U.S.A.- RUSSIA..........Same-Same..... ....
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,209
#20 2 hrs ago
Where was the concern about throwing American Society "under the bus" when the left trumpets the evil white men theories? Where was the concern when the left was blaming America for most of the world's ills?
Trump is right, America isn't innocent and HAS some parts of it's past that are questionable, especially when it comes to killing and violence. We're still better than the rest, but let's not try and hide the fact that mistakes have been made.
