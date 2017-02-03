Trump, when asked about Putin, says U...

Trump, when asked about Putin, says US isn't 'so innocent'

There are 26 comments on the The Now Newspaper story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump, when asked about Putin, says US isn't 'so innocent'.

President Donald Trump said he respects Vladimir Putin, and when told the Russian leader is "a killer," Trump said the United States has many of them. "What do you think? Our country's so innocent?" he told Fox's Bill O'Reilly in a taped interview aired Sunday on the Super Bowl pregame show.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 7 hrs ago
Well, we aren't. Or the whole world is wrong about us.

I'm sue you average nut job in Washington would say that you have to admit that but never actually say it, and that is essentially the source of the problem....unless you don't see it as a problem.

I think that conceding our status as colonial superpower is the first step necessary in backing away from being the world's policeman. It remains a question as to whether pulling back will immediately result in another country engaging in aggression.

If other countries do get aggressive, then this is the chance for the U.N. to do it's job instead of being a place for malcontents to poison the well. Long overdue.

mikey

Las Vegas, NV

#2 6 hrs ago
Who is gonna apologize to the Kremlin for Fox.

To call him a killer, omg!
Waiting.........

Time for that Russia investigation Pelosi has asked for I think. Subpoena the taxes and everything else!

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#3 6 hrs ago
The ignorance and arrogance of O'Reilly in this matter is astounding. He slanders Putin by calling him a "killer", when he has no evidence other than the unproven allegations that one journalist died because of his orders. Meanwhile, the U.S. under Obama and Clinton commits war crimes and crimes against humanity not seen since WWII, or Pol Pot, but O'Reilly and others obfuscate the actual realities. Because of U.S. meddling in seven countries in the past eight years, "Arab Springs" targeting Christians and Jews for elimination has occurred directly linked to Obama's discretionary funding and arming of terrorist elements. 2.2 Million people in Yemen are on the very verge of death by starvation because of errant U.S. policies, but O'Reilly makes slanderous, unproven remarks about a leader accomplishing more in six months against the barbarism of Islamic extremists, than the U.S. under Obama accomplished in six years. The focuses of the Putin critics are completely skewed and wrongly direct attention away from the crimes of Obama and Clinton.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#4 5 hrs ago
Democrat Communists are incensed against Russia only because Russia has an arrest warrant out for Soros, who funds the U.S. terrorism now being committed by masked Democrat operatives in Berkeley and elsewhere. Also, the queers and homosexuals used by the Democrat Communists to polarize and shatter unity in America have objections to the Russian laws prohibiting homosexual propaganda. Deviance, degeneration, graft, corruption, fake news and sedition are the new realities of the Democrat Party.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,338

Location hidden
#5 5 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Democrat Communists are incensed against Russia only because Russia has an arrest warrant out for Soros, who funds the U.S. terrorism now being committed by masked Democrat operatives in Berkeley and elsewhere. Also, the queers and homosexuals used by the Democrat Communists to polarize and shatter unity in America have objections to the Russian laws prohibiting homosexual propaganda. Deviance, degeneration, graft, corruption, fake news and sedition are the new realities of the Democrat Party.
Oh, do shut up, comrade.

Your RWNJ's are so transparently hypocritical. If a Democratic president were so thoroughly beholden to Putin like tRump is, you'd be going insane.

But since its tRump, you're contorting yourselves trying to defend the indefensible.
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#6 5 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Oh, do shut up, comrade.
Your RWNJ's are so transparently hypocritical. If a Democratic president were so thoroughly beholden to Putin like tRump is, you'd be going insane.
But since its tRump, you're contorting yourselves trying to defend the indefensible.
You have not one bit of evidence to support such outrageous allegations. All you have is outrageous allegations, which repeatedly have been proven false.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,338

Location hidden
#7 5 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

You have not one bit of evidence to support such outrageous allegations. All you have is outrageous allegations, which repeatedly have been proven false.
Did I hit a nerve, Comrade Hypocrite?

Reagan is probably spinning in his grave as he thinks about people like you licking Putin's balls...

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#8 4 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Did I hit a nerve, Comrade Hypocrite?
Reagan is probably spinning in his grave as he thinks about people like you licking Putin's balls.
You narcissists do like to pat yourselves and have conversations with yourselves about your relevance. The Russians are smarter than you, because they rejected Soviet style politic and tyranny; you embrace it.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,338

Location hidden
#9 4 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

You narcissists do like to pat yourselves and have conversations with yourselves about your relevance. The Russians are smarter than you, because they rejected Soviet style politic and tyranny; you embrace it.
Ummm...which Russians are you talking about? Because the Russians have installed a dictator.

Of course, you being a RWNJ, I can see why that appeals to you.

Thank God we have the US Constitution to protect us.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#10 4 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Ummm...which Russians are you talking about? Because the Russians have installed a dictator.
Of course, you being a RWNJ, I can see why that appeals to you.
Thank God we have the US Constitution to protect us.
You know nothing of the democratic processes in Russia. All you know is they legislated a restriction on homosexual propaganda and that makes you angry. Brace up, sucka... it's coming to America.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#11 4 hrs ago
There's a red velvet cake eating communist sympathize occupying the White House.

Things definitely don't look good for Europeans

I can sense the use of Article 25

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#12 4 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

You know nothing of the democratic processes in Russia. All you know is they legislated a restriction on homosexual propaganda and that makes you angry. Brace up, sucka... it's coming to America.
Gee, that's a typical totalitarian proposition.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,338

Location hidden
#13 4 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

You know nothing of the democratic processes in Russia. All you know is they legislated a restriction on homosexual propaganda and that makes you angry. Brace up, sucka... it's coming to America.
"democratic processes in Russia"

LOL - you made a funny!

Now...here's the great thing about the US: we have the Constitution to protect us.

If you fucktards tried to pass a law restricting "homosexual propaganda" it would be struck down by the courts in 5 minutes.

But in Russia - since its a dictatorship - that law is just used for whatever they want because the law, like the people of Russia themselves, doesn't matter to Putin.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#14 4 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

Ummm...which Russians are you talking about? Because the Russians have installed a dictator.

Of course, you being a RWNJ, I can see why that appeals to you.

Thank God we have the US Constitution to protect us.
We surely know after that interview there's an idiot in the White House.

The University of Pennsylvania has to be humiliated knowing Donald Trump bragged about being an alumni.

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#15 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
There's a red velvet cake eating communist sympathize occupying the White House.

Things definitely don't look good for Europeans

I can sense the use of Article 25
In Case anyone forgot the 25th amendment to the constitution
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twenty-fifth_...
Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#16 4 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

"democratic processes in Russia"

LOL - you made a funny!

Now...here's the great thing about the US: we have the Constitution to protect us.

If you fucktards tried to pass a law restricting "homosexual propaganda" it would be struck down by the courts in 5 minutes.

But in Russia - since its a dictatorship - that law is just used for whatever they want because the law, like the people of Russia themselves, doesn't matter to Putin.
These morons cite the constitution but contempt it at every turn.

Putin is Loving This Shit!
Meanwhile, in Crimea.........

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,209

Lake Geneva, WI

#17 3 hrs ago
So the political side which applauds BLM for claiming cops are "executing" black youths on a daily basis are offended when Trump says the US isn't so innocent?

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#18 3 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
So the political side which applauds BLM for claiming cops are "executing" black youths on a daily basis are offended when Trump says the US isn't so innocent?
It's not surprising Donald Trump is a total sell out with a fascination for strong armed authoritarians. He threw the whole American society and the US military under the bus to justify his man crush on Vladimir Putin

That's not normal

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,525

Location hidden
#19 3 hrs ago
TRUMP : U.S.A.- RUSSIA..........Same-Same..... ....
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,209

Lake Geneva, WI

#20 2 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

It's not surprising Donald Trump is a total sell out with a fascination for strong armed authoritarians. He threw the whole American society and the US military under the bus to justify his man crush on Vladimir Putin

That's not normal
Where was the concern about throwing American Society "under the bus" when the left trumpets the evil white men theories? Where was the concern when the left was blaming America for most of the world's ills?

Trump is right, America isn't innocent and HAS some parts of it's past that are questionable, especially when it comes to killing and violence. We're still better than the rest, but let's not try and hide the fact that mistakes have been made.

