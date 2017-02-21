Trump toasts US governors as health care talks loom
President Donald Trump toasted the nation's governors Sunday night, welcoming state leaders to a black-tie ball at the White House ahead of discussions about his plans to repeal and replace the so-called Obamacare law. Trump welcomed 46 governors and their spouses to the annual Governors' Ball at the White House, the first major social event of his administration.
#1 12 hrs ago
Yes, healthcare issues matter. I'd recommend that Congress try to salvage a lot of the good parts so they don't create unnecessary work. If that means letting Obama take some credit, so be it.
Don't let the lobbyists rule over the new plan though. Face the reality that we have poor healthcare because of greed. If you need to nationalize basic preventative and diagnostic medicine, don't be afraid to do so. The best way to bring costs down is to negotiate with big pharma for the entire country so if you want tax dollars for your fun projects, don't flush the money on medical fraud, waste and abuse.
You are capable of making a law without kickbacks in it, aren't you?
“Watching The Children Rant”
#2 12 hrs ago
Which law are you referring to? The original or the one Obama changed 22 times. I guess right now either or both are imploding.
#3 9 hrs ago
I think most the bad comes from the compulsory insurance. That's just a shell game for taxing the poor to pay for the poorer and does nothing to drive down costs.
#4 7 hrs ago
I completely agree with you.
No one should be forced to purchase health insurance if they don't want it. The same should be said for any doctor or hospital that is forced by law to treat a person if they don't have the ability to pay for those services.
For those who chose not to have insurance, then they should show up at the local emergency room with cash in hand.
#5 7 hrs ago
That doesn't make any sense. A doctor visit averages $100.00, but it's the labs that could be $1,000. That same visit in the ER without labs could be $1,200. Emergency care is the most expensive way to seek health care.
We are forced to have automobile insurance and home/rental insurance. Now they want to force everyone to have the Obamacare which is not affordable and you can't keep your doctors or any of the other promises. If you have low premiums and high deductibles, it is still useless. Someone quoted a family deductible of $6,000 to be met before the insurance kicks in. That means you must pay for services until you hit a certain deductible. The only benefit is being able to keep kids on insurance longer and not being denied due to preexisting conditions.
