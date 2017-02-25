Trump to skip White House Corresponde...

There are 6 comments on the San Jose Mercury News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Association dinner. In it, San Jose Mercury News reports that:

President Donald Trump, who has been criticizing the news media and is famously thin-skinned, says he won't be attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner - sparing himself the dubious honor of being an in-the-house target of jokes. The annual fundraiser for college scholarships and venue for reporting awards mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities and is typically attended by the president and first lady.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 10 hrs ago
I would skip it too, if the news media spent almost two years tearing me to pieces over nothing, and insisting I won't win the election. And they cry, "Oh, but how can the President skip such an honorable decades-old tradition?" Oh Yeah? I think the newer tradition is far better, one which reveals how dishonorable the news media has been to the public, and how dishonorable the continues to be with "Fake News."

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#3 5 hrs ago
All this is for a bunch of liars roasting other people.

anonymous

New York, NY

#4 4 hrs ago
Too bad the press just doesn't get it....but they are going to do drugs anyway.

That's OK. We don't need to hear about DC prima donnas bumping nozzles with each other. When you're ready to report the news, nobody is stopping you. Until then, feel free to interview Caitlyn and talk ALL DAY (or MORE!) about the play-doh experience.

We stopped watching your feel-good slop years ago. NOW you're showing your true colors.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,612

Location hidden
#5 4 hrs ago
Awww...thin skinned, Tiny Hands tRump can't take the heat...LOL

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
I would skip it too, if the news media spent almost two years tearing me to pieces over nothing, and insisting I won't win the election. And they cry, "Oh, but how can the President skip such an honorable decades-old tradition?" Oh Yeah? I think the newer tradition is far better, one which reveals how dishonorable the news media has been to the public, and how dishonorable the continues to be with "Fake News."
How is being painstakingly well documented as the most dangerously inept person to ever seek the office 'nothing'?

He skipping it because he's a megalomaniac narrcisct with the temperament of a 5 year old child.

Just because the tRumpeteers dislike that the media is reporting the facts on the unmitigated disaster that is this so-called presidency in no way makes it "fake".

Sad!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#7 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
I would skip it too, if the news media spent almost two years tearing me to pieces over nothing, and insisting I won't win the election. And they cry, "Oh, but how can the President skip such an honorable decades-old tradition?" Oh Yeah? I think the newer tradition is far better, one which reveals how dishonorable the news media has been to the public, and how dishonorable the continues to be with "Fake News."
Hilarious. Here's the present example of Fake News you're riling against.

President Trump said that deporting undocumented immigrants was Â“a military operation,Â” then Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, speaking in Mexico, was forced to clarified that there would be Â“no use of military force in immigration operations.Â”

Trump, standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, upended decades of U.S. policy by saying he was open to a one-state solution immediately afterwards U.N. envoy Nikki Haley asserted that the United States Â“absolutelyÂ” supports a two-state solution.

Trump alarmed European allies by declaring NATO obsolete before Pence flew to Munich and Brussels, where he reassured a worried continent that the president remains Â“fully devoted to our transatlantic union.Â”

Your "Fake News" is emanating from the White House Donald Trump has crafted lying into an art. What's shameful is the Trump supporters find his deceit acceptable
Chicago, IL

