There are 17 comments on the KAUZ story from 8 hrs ago, titled Trump supporters cheer his combative stance with the media. In it, KAUZ reports that:

Critics of President Donald Trump saw in his Thursday news conference a combative, thin-skinned chief executive who continues to blame the media for the controversies roiling his administration. His supporters saw something else: A champion of Middle America who is taking on the establishment and making good on his campaign promises to put the country first.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 4 hrs ago
If I see those jobs, yes, the press can go sit on a stick.

It's become more than obvious that businesses are generally not interested and are often against the public. At this point, the press is just becoming a blinking path back to the source of nasty, ambitious, rich people.

There's no reason to complain about Trump. He hasn't been in the job long enough to say anything significant. Yes, the place isn't how he likes it and blaming the last administration isn't helping, but it's singling out the ones who are going to fight change so as long as that knowledge is being put to good use, all is well.

I want to know who is playing me for a pawn in their ambtions. Squeal on or start giving me the information that I need, not the social engineering #hit that I would gladly stuff back down your windpipes.

Seventy seven

Beverly, MA

#3 3 hrs ago
Isn't the president of the United States supposed to be so busy that he shouldn't have time to rant at the press for more than an hour?

Seventy-seven minutes wasted.

Seventy-seven minutes that could have been used to problem solve or study a situation carefully.

Seventy-seven minutes that could have been dedicated to listening to intelligence officials or military officers.

Hell, our country would have been better off if Trump had just taken a seventy-seven minute nap.

Not only was this unproductive, it was embarrassing and makes the United States look weak.

How much longer are we going to have to cope with an incompetent leader putting our country in mortal danger?

Do you really think there is any accident to the fact that Russia is trying to take advantage of the situation and send their submarines to taunt our country?

How many people are going to have to be hurt or killed before the Trump followers finally wake up and realize this man should not be president?

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

45

Location hidden
#4 3 hrs ago
The third branch of the Democratic Party, the press, want their cake and eat it to. Pity they forgot they are no longer dealing with progressive sheep in the White House. This presser was very Reagan like. When the communist and the establishment tried to take him out, he went straight to the people and two landslide victories.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,473

Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
The third branch of the Democratic Party, the press, want their cake and eat it to. Pity they forgot they are no longer dealing with progressive sheep in the White House. This presser was very Reagan like. When the communist and the establishment tried to take him out, he went straight to the people and two landslide victories.
The presser was more psychotic-like than Reagan-like.

But, then, when people refuse to bow down to a narcissist, the narcissist goes a little crazy...

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 2 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
The third branch of the Democratic Party, the press, want their cake and eat it to. Pity they forgot they are no longer dealing with progressive sheep in the White House. This presser was very Reagan like. When the communist and the establishment tried to take him out, he went straight to the people and two landslide victories.
LOL!!!

Sorry, Reagan was relatively sane up this the last 2 years or so, and while he was "folksy" he didn't talk like a petulant 3rd grader, call people names, or just put out one ridiculous lie after another.

While I don't believe Reagan to be a "great man" his memory certainly doesn't deserve to be spit on like you just did.

Shame on you.

kuda

Edison, NJ

#7 1 hr ago
<< Critics of President Donald Trump saw in his Thursday news conference a combative, thin-skinned chief executive who continues to blame the media for the controversies roiling his administration. His supporters saw something else: A champion of Middle America who is taking on the establishment and making good on his campaign promises to put the country first. >>

Trump's narcissistic displays of rambling rants are more like political rallies than news conferences, since he focuses on extolling himself while imparting little or no news. Let's start calling his "news conferences" what they really are -- narcissistic rage rallies. Let's also start recognizing that he's the champion of an angry unhinged minority of disaffected Americans who welcome rebellion to the extent of anarchy -- not the champion of middle Americas, most of whom want the security that only calm and stability can provide them, their families, their communities and their businesses.

EZ one-putt

Scottsdale, AZ

#8 1 hr ago
kuda wrote:
<< Critics of President Donald Trump saw in his Thursday news conference a combative, thin-skinned chief executive who continues to blame the media for the controversies roiling his administration. His supporters saw something else: A champion of Middle America who is taking on the establishment and making good on his campaign promises to put the country first. >>

Trump's narcissistic displays of rambling rants are more like political rallies than news conferences, since he focuses on extolling himself while imparting little or no news. Let's start calling his "news conferences" what they really are -- narcissistic rage rallies. Let's also start recognizing that he's the champion of an angry unhinged minority of disaffected Americans who welcome rebellion to the extent of anarchy -- not the champion of middle Americas, most of whom want the security that only calm and stability can provide them, their families, their communities and their businesses.
I don't think the term "thin-skinned" can be used enough when describing this President.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#9 1 hr ago
It was magnificent the way President Trump slapped the Democrat ventriloquist dummy MSM propaganda machine around.

I could almost hear the Democrats crying a river and crapping their diapers in despair.

EZ one-putt

Scottsdale, AZ

#10 1 hr ago
Trump your President wrote:
It was magnificent the way President Trump slapped the Democrat ventriloquist dummy MSM propaganda machine around.

I could almost hear the Democrats crying a river and crapping their diapers in despair.
No, that was our nation weeping for the loss of Truth.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#11 1 hr ago
EZ one-putt wrote:
<quoted text>No, that was our nation weeping for the loss of Truth.
That was you howling with despair.

All you have left is to pig out on SNL once a week.

President Trump tore up your puny MSM like a pitbull shaking a rat and you know it.

Quit being such a wuss.

EZ one-putt

Scottsdale, AZ

#12 1 hr ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

That was you howling with despair.

All you have left is to pig out on SNL once a week.

President Trump tore up your puny MSM like a pitbull shaking a rat and you know it.

Quit being such a wuss.
Such an intelligent response!

Don't make suppositions you cannot back up.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#13 1 hr ago
Seventy seven wrote:
Isn't the president of the United States supposed to be so busy that he shouldn't have time to rant at the press for more than an hour?

Seventy-seven minutes wasted.

Seventy-seven minutes that could have been used to problem solve or study a situation carefully.

Seventy-seven minutes that could have been dedicated to listening to intelligence officials or military officers.

Hell, our country would have been better off if Trump had just taken a seventy-seven minute nap.

Not only was this unproductive, it was embarrassing and makes the United States look weak.

How much longer are we going to have to cope with an incompetent leader putting our country in mortal danger?

Do you really think there is any accident to the fact that Russia is trying to take advantage of the situation and send their submarines to taunt our country?

How many people are going to have to be hurt or killed before the Trump followers finally wake up and realize this man should not be president?
When will you wake up and realize you're a crybaby loser with a sore butt?

I can understand your frayed state of mind after months of having to sleep on your belly with ice packs in the crater where your butt used to be.

Can I call you a Waaaaaaaaaambulance?

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#15 1 hr ago
EZ one-putt wrote:
<quoted text>Such an intelligent response!
I'm glad you agree.

Nothing like your lame boohooing.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#18 33 min ago
The news networks are corrupt and politically biased, and constantly presenting "Fake News." This is damaging to the American Government, and a threat to national security. And the guilty news networks, including some politicians, should be indicted by the DOJ on charges of violating the "Sedition Act."

TRUMP 45

Dahlonega, GA

#19 15 min ago
USA Today wrote:
The news networks are corrupt and politically biased, and constantly presenting "Fake News." This is damaging to the American Government, and a threat to national security. And the guilty news networks, including some politicians, should be indicted by the DOJ on charges of violating the "Sedition Act."
I'M proud of President Trump for calling out the fake mainstream media.
Reggie

Las Vegas, NV

#20 9 min ago
EZ one-putt wrote:
<quoted text>No, that was our nation weeping for the loss of Truth.
Add the world to that as well
Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,473

Location hidden
#21 8 min ago
USA Today wrote:
The news networks are corrupt and politically biased, and constantly presenting "Fake News." This is damaging to the American Government, and a threat to national security. And the guilty news networks, including some politicians, should be indicted by the DOJ on charges of violating the "Sedition Act."
Sieg Heil!
