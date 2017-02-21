Trump puts moderate GOP governors in awkward spot
There are 2 comments on the New Jersey Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trump puts moderate GOP governors in awkward spot. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:
These should be heady times for the GOP as the nation's governors prepare to gather for their winter meeting in Washington, D.C. Republicans hold 33 governorships, compared with just 16 for Democrats, and the GOP has full control of the legislatures in two-thirds of the states. But there is a sense of unease for Republican governors in Democratic-leaning states.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Propaganda. The story before the meeting has even occurred .
This so-called president is putting anyone with 2 brain cells to rub together in a tough spot.
"Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.Â”
-25th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America
