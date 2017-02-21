There are on the New Jersey Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trump puts moderate GOP governors in awkward spot. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

These should be heady times for the GOP as the nation's governors prepare to gather for their winter meeting in Washington, D.C. Republicans hold 33 governorships, compared with just 16 for Democrats, and the GOP has full control of the legislatures in two-thirds of the states. But there is a sense of unease for Republican governors in Democratic-leaning states.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.