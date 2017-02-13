There are on the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns. In it, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that:

President Donald Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday night, following reports that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. His departure upends Trump's senior team after less than one month in office.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.