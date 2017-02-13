Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns
There are 40 comments on the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns. In it, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports that:
President Donald Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday night, following reports that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. His departure upends Trump's senior team after less than one month in office.
#1 13 hrs ago
The usual Democrat defense of their own criminality and treason in funding and arming terrorists internationally is to attempt the total destruction of others, using baseless accusations and innuendos. Americans have become smart enough to recognize the fake news constantly generated by the Democrat leadership and their controlled press. First, there should be no upset about Flynn, or others following through with Obama's attempt to "reset" relations with Russia. Second, any attempt to continue the false meme of Russia meddling in the U.S. election should be met with actual facts, which clearly show there is no evidence to support the sudden jingoistic knee-jerk reactions of the Left, designed only to take the focus off the Democrats enabling more military hardware sales to countries killing women for being raped, than military hardware sales during the Bush Administration. Instead of complaining about Trump's strict requirement of his Cabinet of full, unerring disclosures, Democrats should be more concerned about their people's placement and funding of Muslims at major U.S. Universities actually defending slavery, sexual access to slaves, Mohammed's superior morality in having sex with a child, etc. That's relativist Democrat druggie morality for ya!
#2 9 hrs ago
...Another bumble by Agent Orange.....
#3 8 hrs ago
There's the 1st one under the bus.
#4 8 hrs ago
This week's bellyflop by the Democrats.
Can't wait to see next week's episode.
#5 8 hrs ago
Mmm..wordy, but ....HE'S STILL GONE!
#6 8 hrs ago
Isn't Flynn a registered Democrat?
So why would Trump who apparently can do no wrong in your eyes, ever give Flynn the time of day if he was a Democrat Druggie?
Seems if Trump was such an infallible leader, he would have chosen differently.
#7 7 hrs ago
Mad Dog was a Bad Dog.
Should have rubbed his nose in it before sending him to his cage.
#8 7 hrs ago
This says a lot more about you than anything.
It says you are cruel and have no skills.
Get some help with anger management and behavior modification.
#9 7 hrs ago
First the worst Cabinet in History claims that Flynn only made one phone call, on December 30th.
Then, after being caught in Lie #1, they committed Lie # 2 and half-admitted the call was made the same day Obama sent 32 Russky LOSERS packing.
Then, when Lie #2 was busted wide open and we found out that Flynn made MULTIPLE calls, they claimed Flynn never discussed easing Sanctions.
Then, when the Justice Department told the White House on January 23 they had Flynn cold and that Flynn was wide-open to blackmail, the Trumpanzees did nothing, hoping the media wouldn't find out.
Then, for the next 20 days, they LIED, and LIED, and LIED, and LIED through their mule teeth, sending dipshits like Conway and Miller out to tell so many lies we can't count them.
Then, when the media had the first data showing the Trump Administration is full of despicable LIARS, they told Flynn to pack his treasonous Russia-loving bags and skedaddle.
Now, they are LYING and trying to protect a Russian Cock Ornament President who was behind the whole thing, and the shattered reputations of the worst Governor to ever destroy Indiana, and the rest of the Freak Show White House mongrels.
Goodbye, Republican Trump-Traitors and commie-appeasers.
We will break you when the Moscow Pee Tapes come out.
Then you can LIE and LIE and LIE and pretend it isn't your Tangerine Jizzflute President in the video.
Lie. It's what you do.
#10 7 hrs ago
Don't you have a Democratic Headquarters to break into? Don't you have some weapons to sell to the Contras? Don't you have a Presidential resignation to submit as you climb into a helicopter? Don't you have some Black Site War Crimes to commit? Don't you have some vaginas to digitally rape? Don't you have some underage 13 year-old Dressing Rooms to break into?
Goodbye, Failed Trumpanzee.
#11 6 hrs ago
I'm sorry, did your nose get out of joint, or just rubbed in it?
#13 6 hrs ago
Message to Herr Flynn, from the People of the United States of America: "YOU'RE FIRED!" (insert HappyDance here):)
#14 6 hrs ago
I would like to thank American Intelligence for giving US a WONDERFUL VALENTINE's Day Gift! THANK YOU Womyn & Men of US Intelligence (except Comey--fk YOU & you cd be next). Fkn YAY!!
#15 5 hrs ago
ONE LESS ALLIGATOR FOR TRUMP'S SWAMP.......Sad for Agent Orange.....
#16 5 hrs ago
Stop deflecting? Try ti stay on point? This is simple. Did Flynn speak with a Russian representative, multiple times, about sanctions, on or before the day they were imposed?
We now know he did. Also, that the Russians undermined our Democratic process. We also know that the Russians paid Trump's Campaign Manager Manafort $11 Milllion.
So did Russia's interference begin with Manafort (in 2016), or earlier (~2013), when Trump bragged about his close personal friendship with Putin? Or in a Moscow hotel?
Before this is all over, as intelligence professionals are able to confirm more and more of those Dossier facts, Commie Donnie might well be abruptly leaving the White House. Lol
#19 4 hrs ago
Just curious: Flynn apologized.(I know how he phrased it.) If the allegations are totally baseless what was he apologizing for in your "baseless accusation" view? He didn't just resign with a denial. He resigned with an apology for, essentially, misinforming the VP-Mullah.
That should tertiary syphilis keep you busy for awhile.
#20 4 hrs ago
Trump is doing a great job.He hasnt been preferential towards Russia.The media and the liberals are the ones so worried about it.Flynn didnt do anything wrong.As I recall Nicki Haley told the UN that Russia would be sanctioned until they left Crimea so quit making something out of nothing.
#21 4 hrs ago
Well crap. He resigned. And Trump was discussing national security issues about NK in a public setting. Not looking good.
#23 4 hrs ago
Keep spinning, kitten.
Its adorable!
#25 4 hrs ago
You again don't understand the most basic premise of the discussion, although I will say the invoked, supposed law apparently dates back to the 18th century and is surely archaic.
