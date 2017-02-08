There are on the KAUZ story from 17 hrs ago, titled Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conservatives wary. In it, KAUZ reports that:

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, East Los Angeles high school students protest against the election of President-elect Donald Trump outside Los Angeles City Hall. Mixed signals from the White House on gay rights and ... NEW YORK - Mixed signals from the White House on gay rights and religious exemptions have put two constituencies on edge: LGBT advocates already wary of President Donald Trump and social conservatives determined to hold him to his campaign promises.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAUZ.