Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conservatives wary
There are 20 comments on the KAUZ story from 17 hrs ago, titled Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conservatives wary. In it, KAUZ reports that:
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, East Los Angeles high school students protest against the election of President-elect Donald Trump outside Los Angeles City Hall. Mixed signals from the White House on gay rights and ... NEW YORK - Mixed signals from the White House on gay rights and religious exemptions have put two constituencies on edge: LGBT advocates already wary of President Donald Trump and social conservatives determined to hold him to his campaign promises.
#1 16 hrs ago
President Trump's position is the same for all groups. And he supports the rights of all Americans. And the big difference between him and Hillary, is that she pandered to the emotions of individual groups---"Identity Politics."
Surrey, Canada
#2 16 hrs ago
Yes, Trump is confused on all points. He wants to trample the rights of Americans in the dust, but mostly just to look big in front of his best buddy Fuhrer Putin, who treats the Russian people like they are brainless shiht. The big difference between him and Hillary is that she is sane and competent.
#4 12 hrs ago
mind your own business and worry about politics in your cuntry
fuckingcanadians
#5 12 hrs ago
Trump is attempting to be fair to both those having religious beliefs and those who have alternative sexual orientation.
If, however, he satisfies religious folks who don't want to sell to the LGBT community, it will violate their civil rights. If he says they must sell to them, he violates their religious beliefs.
HOWEVER, as a landlord is not able to discriminate with whom he can rent, so should it be with ALL business transactions. If you are in the business of renting OR the business of selling things, they should ALL be done without discrimination.
That is the only solution to the problem.
(and by the way, aren't Christians supposed to hate the sin, but love the sinner -- they wouldn't be violating their religion by selling anybody, anything -- even if they bake a cake for a gay wedding)
IMHO
#6 11 hrs ago
..........
What rights are you Canadians worried about? And if you "North of the border" folks want a woman president, then elect one for your country. But kindly get off our ass.
#7 10 hrs ago
And please tell us how you know that he is Canadian and not simply an American who lives north of the boarder,of which there are many ? Not to mention the fact that what he stated is true ! Perhaps you should STFU and move along now Mr. Trumpet,the current president is a human POS who needs to be committed ! So very glad I could help !
#8 10 hrs ago
People, businesses and landlords can discriminate if a person shows up filthy and stinking of crap. They can discriminate if the person exhibits criminal type behavior, or even criminal type mentality. They can discriminate about a person's disruptive character. It is the judgement of the person doing business, that rules in consideration of a client. Distinguishing what is harmful to me, my family, my place of business, my good will is completely my judgement and anyone taking that right away from me is robbing me of basic human rights.
#9 10 hrs ago
Each person wants something in particular from people in general and each individual person so it's important to remember which wants no one is entitled to.
#10 9 hrs ago
Threat against the President of the USA reported!
Calm down Bill. Threatening the president is a serious crime. Are you taking your meds? Don't make me call your P.O.
#12 9 hrs ago
Public forum ahole. He can write whatever the fk he wants and if it pisses you off, all the better!
#13 9 hrs ago
Sexual perverts make all their decisions in their groins. Most of the so-called "rights" sexual perverts have achieved in the criminal Obama administration should be reversed. They don't belong in any military service. They don't belong in the Boy Scouts. They belong back under the rocks from which they crawled.
Montréal, Canada
|
#14 9 hrs ago
I hang around the playground and sniff bicycle seats.
I cut one of the pockets out of my pants (wink).
#15 9 hrs ago
LGBTQRST groups and what they promote should be criminalized just as they were less than fifty years ago.
Since: Apr 09
20,370
Location hidden
#16 4 hrs ago
back to your rocking chair, grandma.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,390
Kansas City, MO.
#17 3 hrs ago
What is in YOUR groin that makes you post here in this forum?? ROTFL@U!
Ottawa, Canada
|
#18 3 hrs ago
Why he is kissing Putin's arse is beyond me. How long will it take for Putin to invade Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic etc. At least with the Cold War things were more predictable. The USA did not kiss Russia's arse.
Ottawa, Canada
|
#19 3 hrs ago
Fing Canadians you say, fine, no more travel to the USA pour moi. I don't need to deal with nazi border aguards. They are now asking people for their opinion on trump. Who is he, Jesus Christ? I have travelled to the USA many times but no more. I never expected a U.S. President to insult Kate, miss universe, etc. previous presidents were more mature. This bafoon is like an adolescent boy. I strongly advise Canadians with property in the USA to sell it before they face some trumped up foreign taxes or restrictions. How long before old snowbirds and Disney tourists from Canada face additional scrutiny. I have written the USA off from future travel due to the civil and political unrest.
#20 3 hrs ago
Keep your nasty Queer azz in Canada where you belong. You're not wanted in the US
#21 3 hrs ago
Instead of flapping your lips just do something about it!!! You are all talk there skippy.
#23 2 hrs ago
<< Mixed signals from the White House on gay rights and religious exemptions have put two constituencies on edge: LGBT advocates already wary of President Donald Trump and social conservatives determined to hold him to his campaign promises. >>
Mixed signals?
Well, not really. Actions always trump Trump's words. Whenever people's behavior patterns make their intentions clear, you can bank on it.
