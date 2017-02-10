Trump looks to refocus his presidency in address to Congress
There are 24 comments on the The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trump looks to refocus his presidency in address to Congress.
With his first address to Congress, President Donald Trump has an opportunity to refocus his young administration on the economic issues that helped him get elected.
#1 10 hrs ago
Our new, so called President, is wrong on just about everything. It's been reported he finally finds evidence of 3 Million illegal votes underneath ObamaÂ’s Kenyan Birth Certificate In a White House vault.
Since: Oct 14
1,098
Location hidden
#2 9 hrs ago
Hard to believe that he needs to "refocus" after only one month in office.
Since: Apr 09
20,635
Location hidden
#3 9 hrs ago
Why would he need to refocus such a "well oiled machine"?
LOL
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
194
Location hidden
#4 9 hrs ago
Typical of the left Fake News outlets to hide their original source. This is an AP Story and no where does it say anything about refocusing in it. Liberals lie, because that's all they have after losing 1600 seats. They have learned nothing since they elected a DNC leader that is the same as what voters rejected, an Obama-Hillary Clone. It is the fake news outlet that uses focus not Trump. Fake headline = Fake News.
#5 8 hrs ago
Trumps intent on giving the impression that he is a man of action, Trump spent his first week on the job issuing a stream of Presidential edicts: reining in regulations, approving oil pipelines, undermining the Affordable Care Act, freezing federal hiring, and pledging not to sign any more multilateral treaties. Every day seemed to bring a new display of chauvinism. But it was his executive order suspending entry to the United States for refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries that provoked, for the second weekend in a row, a huge demonstration of opposition to his Presidency and all it stands for.
United States
|
#6 8 hrs ago
#7 8 hrs ago
Trump is having trouble delivering the goods. At this point in his presidency, Barack Obama had far more nominees both named and confirmed, and he had passed the stimulus bill, the Lily Ledbetter Act, and a massive expansion of the ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program. As of today, Trump hasnÂ’t signed any major legislation, and none seems close to his desk. Republicans are beginning to doubt that Obamacare gets replaced or a major tax reform bill gets passed at all.
#8 8 hrs ago
Supporters or Members of Trump cabinet going to prison for hate crimes?
https://wsbtv.relaymedia.com/amp/news/weather...
United States
|
#9 7 hrs ago
Please no more copy and paste articles
Now you all say he's having a hard time, well the democrats are crying and trying to stop him at every step, so understand that we will act the same way as you all if a democrat ever gets elected again. Those bastards are lying, rioting, calling for impeachment, inciting violence, blocking roads and democrat senators refusing to accept the election. This is beyond hypocrisy. In 2009 Obama spent 980 billion dollars on the stimulus and he along with the democrats destroyed healthcare. The only ones that made out from Bush-Obama economics were CEO's and you fools are too stupid to realize it! Their policies killed good union jobs! Their policies hurt the middle class and devastated the poor! Don't believe me??? look at D.C. D.C. Is the richest city in the US, but look around. The majority are poor! How does that work? Screw the democrats! Screw Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and the back door deals of Pelosi and Lindsey Graham. All of them are in bed together, but one. That's Trump!
#10 6 hrs ago
Of course we remember all the love you gave to Obama and continue to give him.
You're FOS and you can't stand to see the truth.
Finally, Von Tramp conman is responsible for his troubles, dems don't need to fabricate lies because like I keep saying, every time he opens his claptrap he lies.
#11 6 hrs ago
And we're going to keep documenting it and you don't have to like it.
United States
|
#12 6 hrs ago
Well let's talk about obama and his lies. Let's talk about the massive debt that obama put us in. 13 trillion or is that a lie? Talk about full of $hit! You think that Trump did all this wrong and in reality he's been in office for how many weeks? He's doing a hell of a better job than obama did in all 8 years time. Obama was horrible. Look at our depleted military. Look at the VA. Look at the industry that fled to china. Look at the crime waves in this nation. You don't get it. You can't comprehend how bad off this nation is. We are hurting and Clinton would have only made it worse.
#13 6 hrs ago
More fake news from the radical liberal America-hating media.
The title of this latest hit piece against our President claims President Trump looks to "refocus" his Presidency (as if he needs to refocus), and then the article states that he has an opportunity to refocus... The liberal media is still hoping to turn President Trump into an Obozo 3rd term. IT'S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.
This article is just more fake news meant to try and control the narrative... But the truth is more powerful than any liberal narrative. President Trump's presidency is focused like a laser beam on doing what is right and in the best interests of America and the American people.
President Trump has achieved more focus (like a laser beam) in the first couple of weeks into his presidency, than Obozo was ever able to achieve in 8 years.
GODSPEED President Trump!
And GOD BLESS AMERICA!
#14 5 hrs ago
LOL!!!
What kind of cheese are you enjoying with that whine?
At this point in his presidency, Barack Obama had far more nominees both named and confirmed, and he had passed the stimulus bill, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and a massive expansion of the ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program.
As of today, this so-called president hasnÂ’t signed any major legislation, and none seems close to his desk.
In fact, Republicans and Democrats are both beginning to doubt that Obamacare gets replaced or a major tax reform bill gets passed at all.
#15 5 hrs ago
Obama raised military spending $50 Billion over Bush, princess.
Obama got more done in his 1st 2 weeks than tRump has gotten done in a month, which is nothing.
Stop getting your headlines from the Enquirer.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
194
Location hidden
#16 4 hrs ago
Your opinion is nothing more valuable than a pile of dog poo as usual. Come back when you can add to a real discussion. Cue Attack.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
194
Location hidden
#17 4 hrs ago
Now all you have to do is prove the money went to our military and not Iran or Kenya.
#18 4 hrs ago
Can you moron give us a reason why you should be allowed to waste our oxygen?
Since: Mar 09
11,011
The Left Coast
|
#20 2 hrs ago
Obama stated that he should not be judged by his first hundred days: "The first hundred days is going to be important, but itÂ’s probably going to be the first thousand days that makes the difference."
#21 1 hr ago
President Trump has achieved more for America and the American people in his first 30 days than Obama did in his first 2920 days.
