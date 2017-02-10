There are on the The Now Newspaper story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump cites voter fraud in NH without providing evidence. In it, The Now Newspaper reports that:

President Donald Trump has revived groundless claims of voter fraud, arguing in a lunch meeting with senators that he and former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte would have won in New Hampshire if not for voters bused in from out of state. A GOP official with knowledge of Thursday's lunch conversation described the president's comments.

