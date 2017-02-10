Trump cites voter fraud in NH without...

Trump cites voter fraud in NH without providing evidence

There are 23 comments on the The Now Newspaper story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump cites voter fraud in NH without providing evidence. In it, The Now Newspaper reports that:

President Donald Trump has revived groundless claims of voter fraud, arguing in a lunch meeting with senators that he and former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte would have won in New Hampshire if not for voters bused in from out of state. A GOP official with knowledge of Thursday's lunch conversation described the president's comments.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
What's all the excitement? We put up with Jill Stein demanding and getting election re-counts. So why isn't President Trump entitled to do the same? Is someone afraid of the results?

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 7 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
What's all the excitement? We put up with Jill Stein demanding and getting election re-counts. So why isn't President Trump entitled to do the same? Is someone afraid of the results?
Shouldn't our so-called president be more concerned about his impending removal from office under the 25th Amendment than crying like a littleBitch about the fact that he lost the general election by 3,000,000 votes?

Nobody like a sore winner, especially a fat spoiled rich one.

Deport Sassy

Greeneville, TN

#4 7 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Shouldn't our so-called president be more concerned about his impending removal from office under the 25th Amendment than crying like a littleBitch about the fact that he lost the general election by 3,000,000 votes?

Nobody like a sore winner, especially a fat spoiled rich one.
He won Wisconsin, Tubby.......lol.......

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,591

Location hidden
#5 7 hrs ago
Bumbler-in-Chief......

davy

Colby, KS

#6 7 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Shouldn't our so-called president be more concerned about his impending removal from office under the 25th Amendment than crying like a littleBitch about the fact that he lost the general election by 3,000,000 votes?

Nobody like a sore winner, especially a fat spoiled rich one.
President Trump w ill serve a full term,sorry dumbass

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#7 6 hrs ago
davy wrote:
President Trump w ill serve a full term,sorry dumbass
Two.

Equal Treatment

Beverly, MA

#8 6 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
What's all the excitement? We put up with Jill Stein demanding and getting election re-counts. So why isn't President Trump entitled to do the same? Is someone afraid of the results?
If Trump won the electoral vote, why does he need to persist and perseverate on the popular vote?

He needs to move on.

But his inability to move on is just one more glaring symptom of his narcissistic personality.

You elected a madman to be the leader of the United States.

One who cannot accept the fact that more people are disgusted by him than not.

Enjoy your 4 years of listening to people express their disgust of your beloved.

We Democrats certainly got an earful of your BS while Obama was president.

But at least Obama conducted himself as an adult.

Trump is still acting like a very spoiled undisciplined toddler.

So when is he going to act "Presidential?"

He certainly cannot BE presidential because he lacks the upbringing to do so.

davy

Colby, KS

#10 6 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Bumbler-in-Chief......
he left Jan 20th

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,646

Location hidden
#12 6 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
What's all the excitement? We put up with Jill Stein demanding and getting election re-counts. So why isn't President Trump entitled to do the same? Is someone afraid of the results?
President Trump is entitled to a rubber room.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,646

Location hidden
#13 6 hrs ago
davy wrote:
President Trump w ill serve a full term,sorry dumbass
In which penitentiary?

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,646

Location hidden
#14 6 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
Two.
Don't bet your double-wide on that.

Pete

United States

#15 6 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>In which penitentiary?
Are you one of those liberals who just wants free stuff, or are you one that is more of a "feelings" type of guy? Either way, you got nothing for free from Obama and he certainly didn't care a whole lot about your feelings.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#16 5 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Don't bet your double-wide on that.
I can't bet your ass wide load.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,646

Location hidden
#17 5 hrs ago
Pete wrote:
Are you one of those liberals who just wants free stuff, or are you one that is more of a "feelings" type of guy? Either way, you got nothing for free from Obama and he certainly didn't care a whole lot about your feelings.
I am one of those liberals who want freedom for everyone. Far right nut cases want a rebirth of Nazi Germany. Donald Trump is trying on new mustaches as we speak.

Don't knock feelings. If you had any you'd know why.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,646

Location hidden
#18 5 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
I can't bet your ass wide load.
But you can have it for free.

davy

Colby, KS

#19 5 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>In which penitentiary?
WH,lying larry

Obama who

Hendersonville, NC

#23 3 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Shouldn't our so-called president be more concerned about his impending removal from office under the 25th Amendment than crying like a littleBitch about the fact that he lost the general election by 3,000,0q00 votes?

Nobody like a sore winner, especially a fat spoiled rich one.
Yea, and the "libtards" keep rubbing that popular vote in his face. You just can't let it go, why should trump?

henry

Reading, PA

#24 2 hrs ago
Trump is bringing out all the voting corruption out of the closet, finially someone is!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,591

Location hidden
#25 1 hr ago
davy wrote:
President Trump w ill serve a full term,sorry dumbass
Ill serve is right !!!

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#26 1 hr ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
We have all heard that about you.

