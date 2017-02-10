Trump cites voter fraud in NH without providing evidence
There are 23 comments on the The Now Newspaper story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump cites voter fraud in NH without providing evidence. In it, The Now Newspaper reports that:
President Donald Trump has revived groundless claims of voter fraud, arguing in a lunch meeting with senators that he and former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte would have won in New Hampshire if not for voters bused in from out of state. A GOP official with knowledge of Thursday's lunch conversation described the president's comments.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
What's all the excitement? We put up with Jill Stein demanding and getting election re-counts. So why isn't President Trump entitled to do the same? Is someone afraid of the results?
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Shouldn't our so-called president be more concerned about his impending removal from office under the 25th Amendment than crying like a littleBitch about the fact that he lost the general election by 3,000,000 votes?
Nobody like a sore winner, especially a fat spoiled rich one.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
He won Wisconsin, Tubby.......lol.......
|
Since: Oct 12
49,591
Location hidden
|
#5 7 hrs ago
Bumbler-in-Chief......
|
#6 7 hrs ago
President Trump w ill serve a full term,sorry dumbass
|
#7 6 hrs ago
Two.
|
#8 6 hrs ago
If Trump won the electoral vote, why does he need to persist and perseverate on the popular vote?
He needs to move on.
But his inability to move on is just one more glaring symptom of his narcissistic personality.
You elected a madman to be the leader of the United States.
One who cannot accept the fact that more people are disgusted by him than not.
Enjoy your 4 years of listening to people express their disgust of your beloved.
We Democrats certainly got an earful of your BS while Obama was president.
But at least Obama conducted himself as an adult.
Trump is still acting like a very spoiled undisciplined toddler.
So when is he going to act "Presidential?"
He certainly cannot BE presidential because he lacks the upbringing to do so.
|
#10 6 hrs ago
he left Jan 20th
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,646
Location hidden
|
#12 6 hrs ago
President Trump is entitled to a rubber room.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,646
Location hidden
|
#13 6 hrs ago
In which penitentiary?
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,646
Location hidden
|
#14 6 hrs ago
Don't bet your double-wide on that.
|
United States
|
#15 6 hrs ago
Are you one of those liberals who just wants free stuff, or are you one that is more of a "feelings" type of guy? Either way, you got nothing for free from Obama and he certainly didn't care a whole lot about your feelings.
|
#16 5 hrs ago
I can't bet your ass wide load.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,646
Location hidden
|
#17 5 hrs ago
I am one of those liberals who want freedom for everyone. Far right nut cases want a rebirth of Nazi Germany. Donald Trump is trying on new mustaches as we speak.
Don't knock feelings. If you had any you'd know why.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,646
Location hidden
|
#18 5 hrs ago
But you can have it for free.
|
#19 5 hrs ago
WH,lying larry
|
#23 3 hrs ago
Yea, and the "libtards" keep rubbing that popular vote in his face. You just can't let it go, why should trump?
|
#24 2 hrs ago
Trump is bringing out all the voting corruption out of the closet, finially someone is!
|
Since: Oct 12
49,591
Location hidden
|
#25 1 hr ago
Ill serve is right !!!
|
#26 1 hr ago
We have all heard that about you.
|
|
