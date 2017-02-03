Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Ira...

Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman back in US

There are 7 comments on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman back in US. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:

In this photo provided by Eric Martinez, Nazanin Zinouri, front left, and her colleagues from Modjoul, a startup technology firm in Clemson, S.C., pose for a photo after Zinouri arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Zinouri, an Iranian engineer who had been blocked from returning to South Carolina by President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim nations, returned to the U.S. on Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Yeah, we've heard this story again and again. Sounds like a fixation with spiting Trump. If his executive order somehow gets permanently blocked, then I'll take notice. Less concerned with idiot liberals. More concerned with ambitious Republican Congress.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 10 hrs ago
"For Wasserman Schultz and Deutch to agitate against President TrumpÂ’s policies and falsely claim they target Muslims is suspect in itself. But to do so at an airport where five people were massacred in an ISIS-inspired attack just weeks before is an obscene travesty. And allowing Khurrum Wahid, a documented terrorist sympathizer, who himself was reported to be on a federal terrorist watch list, to speak from a podium bearing the Congressional Seal provided Wahid with authentication he had no rights to and was beyond the pale."
Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch Stand with Radical Muslims Against Trump
https://tinyurl.com/jfsnsy5

The true stripes of Democrat Communists show more vividly.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#3 10 hrs ago
The deed is done.

They won't be coming through with a casual glance like they were before and the court can't shut down the immigration functions.

Neither can they play judge-shop for holds for long.

This is another Democrat bellyflop.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 8 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
The deed is done.

They won't be coming through with a casual glance like they were before and the court can't shut down the immigration functions.

Neither can they play judge-shop for holds for long.

This is another Democrat bellyflop.
https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#5 4 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org
youfuckingidiot

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#6 22 min ago
It's astonishing to hear Iranians and other non-Americans demand American Constitutional rights. Non-Americans simply don't qualify for anything. And there is no law that says we must approve foreigners entering the U.S. And yes, "Immigration Control" is legal, no matter how stringent the requirements. And the "free for all" is over.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frank

Breda, Netherlands

#7 2 min ago
USA Today wrote:
It's astonishing to hear Iranians and other non-Americans demand American Constitutional rights. Non-Americans simply don't qualify for anything. And there is no law that says we must approve foreigners entering the U.S. And yes, "Immigration Control" is legal, no matter how stringent the requirements. And the "free for all" is over.
Like America sent back jews when they tried to escape Hitler Germany? Congrats!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 2 min Denny CranesPlace 5,436
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Copout 1,490,542
News GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts o... 5 min The Real Donald T... 28
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 7 min positronium 19,829
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 8 min Tre H 5,304
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 8 min Ms Sassy 136
News Being conservative is not being racist 9 min Denny CranesPlace 336
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min Rogue Scholar 05 236,933
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 17 min Frank 1,483
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 26 min American Lady 411,620
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,609,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC