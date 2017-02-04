Trump attacks restrictions on big banks, retirement advisers
President Donald Trump has launched his long-promised attack on banking rules that were rushed into law after the nation's economic crisis, signing new orders after meeting with business and investment chiefs and pledging further action to free big banks from restrictions. Wall Street cheered him on, but Trump risks disillusioning his working-class voters.
#1 10 hrs ago
Return Glass-Steagall. There's nothing to make a banker more accountable for their gambles than to have to pay the price for their recklessness. Personally, I think 401k plans are a piece of crud anyway. Give me back a savings bank with moderate and reliable interest rates.
“Equality for ALL”
Since: Jul 10
2,060
Massachusetts
#2 9 hrs ago
Yes by all means, lets make it easier for banks to gamble with our money while charging us more for that privileged.
Yes, the con-man in chief, looking out for the average working man.... so long as that working men (and ladies) stroll the upper floors of wall street, not the janitors that clean those floors.
Why anyone thought the snake-oil salesman would ever look out for the little guy. The bully in the White House is only out for himself. His ego doesn't allow for any other outcome.
#3 8 hrs ago
Clearly, Mr. Trump has risen to his level of incompetence Â– it is known in the business world as The Peter Principal! This will not end well ....
#4 5 hrs ago
Just want to add to the above summary to this article, that the banks themselves need a big makeover, for starters pay their employees a fair salary. The salary of bank tellers for in stance has not gone up much since the 1990's.
#5 5 hrs ago
And apartments these days you need to live like the show Threes company at a teller salary. At least raise the wage that matches the rents of today. Still may have to bunk with someone but at least you have enough cash to watch a movie and buy a box of popcorn and have a well rest on a weekend this way your all refreshed for the start of a new week. Rested employees make geed employees, therefore, making the business profitable and better quality work, a win win for everyone.
Banks need to let go of their greed so the economy can grow.
#6 5 hrs ago
typo - geed = good
#7 4 hrs ago
I like geed better :-)
#8 4 hrs ago
You're kind of the new kid on the block, aren't you?:)
Getting past the fundamentally naive yet solid point, you'll find that most Topix posters are already entrenched in class warfare. They don't care about employees anymore than politicians or employers do. Everything they say and do is a tired attempt to punch the pinball machine without tilting and they NEVER will change.
If you post here, you may want to take some tactical measures to avoid letting someone hurt your feelings....because that's all that most people want to do here. There may be one or two forums where some people might be trying to hook up on an alternative lifestyle too.... not me though! Just sayin'!
For good reading in depth on better management practices, I'd start with the work of Dr. W. Edwards Deming and his theories on "Total Quality Management". It kind of is focused on the ideas of a manufacturing environment, but mostly it's just common sense. The fundamental reason why it is necessary to document the concept is because so many people are so removed from actually cooperating in the work environment that they need to unlearn a whole lot.
It might be good to think of your co-workers as your greatest enemy who wants to knife you in the back these days. That's what almost twenty years of continuous recession has done to working people. I hope Trump is listening because nobody else in Washington is.
...Sorry about your probable recent introduction to the adult world. Probably thought you'd find adults here, didn't you?
#9 3 hrs ago
So you are the proverbial legend in your own mind, eh!!?
#10 48 min ago
Do you envy me? Should I promise to squeal more when confronted with anonymous insults?
#11 31 min ago
We're going backwards and it's been less than 13 days of Donald Trumps pocket.
How's Donald Trump sell as an accomplishment to his working class supporters removing regulations on financial consultants benefit consumers or lends to job creation?
How's the typical pay day loan borrower find relief by the U.S. Government allowing community based financial services companies to operate independent any regulatory oversight?
#12 24 min ago
Removing client paid commissions from financial advisors and consultants simultaneously removes their fiduciary liability. Not having any fiduciary relationship removes a client's right to recover financial damages
How many good paying jobs will the removal of those financial regulations save or create?
#13 9 min ago
Trump ran for the Presidency to feather his own nest...and he is doing a damned good job at it. He make take the country down.....but his pockets are going to lined very well
