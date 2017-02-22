Trump administration lifts transgende...

Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance

Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Transgender students on Wednesday lost federal protections that allowed them to use school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities, as the Trump administration stepped into a long-simmering national debate. The administration came down on the side of states' rights, lifting Obama-era federal guidelines that had been characterized by Republicans as an example of overreach.

Chicago, IL

