Traffic camera firm to pay Chicago $2...

Traffic camera firm to pay Chicago $20 mln after bribery scheme

There are 3 comments on the Reuters story from 6 hrs ago, titled Traffic camera firm to pay Chicago $20 mln after bribery scheme. In it, Reuters reports that:

Feb 6 A company that operates red-light traffic cameras will pay Chicago $20 million to settle a lawsuit arising from a bribery scheme between the firm's former chief executive and a city transportation official, officials said on Monday. Redflex Traffic Systems Inc previously operated Chicago's red-light enforcement program, which used camera systems to catch motorists running red lights.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,938

The Left Coast

#1 2 hrs ago
Corruption? In Chicago? Wonder what Rham's cut was?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Joe Balls

Waianae, HI

#2 2 hrs ago
Hawaii had the same problem with our politicians. Lock em up !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jesus Latter Day Taint

Philadelphia, PA

#3 1 hr ago
Every once in awhile I see something in Philly that makes me think somebody had to be bribed in order for the city to go with _that._ The city has these solar powered, autonomously garbage truck-calling trash receptacles. They look hugely expensive, and if they're working properly to call for emptying when they're full the garbage trucks are often not showing up. And they're highly unpleasant to open and toss something in...a two handed process the way they're designed. I guess the firm forgot that people running around tend to be carrying things. Nearly perfect mis-design!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 min Retribution 391
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,490,788
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 3 min dP cassie 160
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 4 min Tm Cln 2,830
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 min Dale 1,512
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min JRB 237,047
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min Julia 258,138
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min Agents of Corruption 411,639
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 12 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 19,868
News Trump, when asked about Putin, says US isn't 's... 30 min Lawrence Wolf 67
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC