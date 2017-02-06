There are on the Reuters story from 6 hrs ago, titled Traffic camera firm to pay Chicago $20 mln after bribery scheme. In it, Reuters reports that:

Feb 6 A company that operates red-light traffic cameras will pay Chicago $20 million to settle a lawsuit arising from a bribery scheme between the firm's former chief executive and a city transportation official, officials said on Monday. Redflex Traffic Systems Inc previously operated Chicago's red-light enforcement program, which used camera systems to catch motorists running red lights.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.