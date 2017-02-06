Traffic camera firm to pay Chicago $20 mln after bribery scheme
Feb 6 A company that operates red-light traffic cameras will pay Chicago $20 million to settle a lawsuit arising from a bribery scheme between the firm's former chief executive and a city transportation official, officials said on Monday. Redflex Traffic Systems Inc previously operated Chicago's red-light enforcement program, which used camera systems to catch motorists running red lights.
Since: Mar 09
10,938
The Left Coast
#1 2 hrs ago
Corruption? In Chicago? Wonder what Rham's cut was?
#2 2 hrs ago
Hawaii had the same problem with our politicians. Lock em up !
#3 1 hr ago
Every once in awhile I see something in Philly that makes me think somebody had to be bribed in order for the city to go with _that._ The city has these solar powered, autonomously garbage truck-calling trash receptacles. They look hugely expensive, and if they're working properly to call for emptying when they're full the garbage trucks are often not showing up. And they're highly unpleasant to open and toss something in...a two handed process the way they're designed. I guess the firm forgot that people running around tend to be carrying things. Nearly perfect mis-design!
