Tom Perez to lead US Democrats against Donald Trump, Republicans
There are 19 comments on the The Indian Express story from 13 hrs ago, titled Tom Perez to lead US Democrats against Donald Trump, Republicans. In it, The Indian Express reports that:
Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who is a candidate to run the Democratic National Committee, speaks during the general session of the DNC winter meeting in Atlanta, Saturday. US Democrats elected former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as chairman on Saturday, choosing a veteran of the Obama administration to lead the daunting task of rebuilding the party and heading the opposition to Republican President Donald Trump.
#1 12 hrs ago
Perez sounded like another "Obama," only louder with his empty "Good Talk" about togetherness and Party unification----------Yawn. He never even mentioned the "people" and what they might want. It was all about Democrats, of which are mighty few in Congress, and even fewer in state governorships. Talk about "Ground 0" and no where to go!! And so far, the direction seems to be the "Bernie Sanders radical student Left." But students don't usually vote until after graduation. And then it's Republican.
#2 11 hrs ago
Once again the dems shoot themselves by electing another clintonista. And they wonder why they continue to lose elections. If they got rid of ALL the republicrats they may just win an election or two!
#3 9 hrs ago
Perez is just another token to try and convince people that Democrats are a party of diversity and inclusion. In reality, Democrats want to keep all minorities and poor people exactly where they are. There would be no Democratic party without poor people and they have no intention of helping them. Not only that but the Democrats believe in nothing but Donald Trump bad. They're a real Neanderthal bunch. Viva Trump. Precise positions and a plan to implement them.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,046
NYC
#4 8 hrs ago
Evidently, the so called Democratic Party of pathetic losers is torn between communists and illegal invaders immigrants from South American communist countries including Venezuela, Guatemala, El Salvador and Cuba led by Tom Perez on one hand, and the Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist thugs and ISIL Caliphate in Jerusalem sympathizers that supported the Obama agenda follower Keith Ellison. . Hillary Clinton supports Latino communist leader Tom Perez who could easily replace Castro in Cuba and Chavez of Venezuela, Recently Hillary called for resistance and persistence which is the Palestinian terrorist Intifada war against ...the great patriotic president Trump. Hillary lost the elections because she called for a borderless America as part of the new globalist world order with no constitution, and of course no Anthem or American flag which became nuisance to liberal democrats. Hillary legacy to the world is the ISIL caliphate that starts at Iraq and portions of Afghanistan and including Syria along the borders f Israel and seeking expansion to Jerusalem as the Palestinian Caliphate if ISIL which is the new agenda of the Mozlem Brother Democratic Party led by black panthers and Louis Farrakhan supporter Keith Ellison. Good luck Democratic Party of losers and America and Israel haters and anti-Semitics with the destruction of Israel and creating Mozlem Brother Caliphate side by side with Iranian nuke superpower all over the Middle East. Hillary the reckless liar leader of the democrats behind the scenes will go to prison by the end of the year and will lead Democrats from her well protected isolated celli high security jail.
“MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN!!”
Since: May 11
10,056
Location hidden
#5 8 hrs ago
So they rejected the Black Muslim. Will that be used by ISIL for recruiting?
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,096
Location hidden
#6 8 hrs ago
Despite the above pinheaded posts, Perez is a fine and capable guy. Time to fight fire with fire.
“MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN!!”
Since: May 11
10,056
Location hidden
#7 7 hrs ago
Democrats have fought dirty for 150 yrs, so nothing is going to change. Is that what you are saying? FINALLY Republicans have a politician that WILL fight back. This is so refreshing!
“Stop Child Slavery”
Since: Apr 14
23,430
Location hidden
#8 7 hrs ago
It has worked so well up to this point.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,096
Location hidden
#9 7 hrs ago
Look, I think the Democrats have been too polite, and in some cases, too arrogant for their own good. They have a tendency to overestimate the intelligence and level of sophistication of most American people. I'm suggesting that they fight back at the brutish Republican level. There is no need to go as low as Donald Trump, but they need to talk to average Americans in more direct and simpler terms.
“Stop Child Slavery”
Since: Apr 14
23,430
Location hidden
#10 7 hrs ago
Just the opposite. Dems treated Americans as if they were stupid. Now they want to do more of the same.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,096
Location hidden
#11 7 hrs ago
I disagree. Anyway, I join you in wanting to stop child slavery.
#12 6 hrs ago
First of all, the Democrats must have a platform besides open borders and free-for-all immigration. And they aren't going to win any major elections with the "illegal" votes of Sanctuary Cities. But to date, they have nothing to offer, but to fall back on Bernie Sanders Marxist Socialism. And they sure as hell aren't going to make it with the "Hillary-pandering" to individual groups, with vague promises of "Obama Togetherness," and equally vague attacks on the justice system, in hopes of garnering Afro-American support.
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,321
MILKY WAY
#13 4 hrs ago
Trump congratulated Perez on his appointment to head the DNC.
Democrats continue to dig their own grave.
#14 4 hrs ago
Where exactly are all minorities in the United States Archie Bunker?
What most people along the East Coast believe about Donald Trump has nothing to do with politics.
Donald Trump is a lousy individual for his business ethics and schemes to cheat and defraud people without teams of attorneys at their side.
He's con artists who'll steal change from a wishing fountain and nickels from a blind man's cup..
#15 3 hrs ago
You think Donald Trump the nation's premier salesmen ain't treating Americans like you're stupid?
Wait til he's finished hoodwinking you who believes in him.
#16 3 hrs ago
Simplifying their message and stop towing the line hasn't worked for liberals. There's a direct message out there that isn't void of dignity and respect for everyone striving to care for their families and supports a common purpose with industrialist.
#17 3 hrs ago
This soliloquy reeks of psychiatric malignancies.
#18 3 hrs ago
Soviet-style abuse of psychiatry is now practiced in the US
https://www.bombthrowers.com/article/soviet-s...
#19 58 min ago
Rahm Emanuel should have thought about the consequences before he pulled his Machiavellian tricks to pass Obamacare on to the working class to fund his vigilante redistribution of wealth. Anyone can use those tricks.
After four years without illegal aliens, Americans might grow quite comfortable without them. Especially liberals.
