The Right to Rent scheme was introduced as part of a supposed crackdown on illegal immigrants
A controversial scheme requiring landlords to check the immigration status of new tenants is fuelling discrimination and should be scrapped, a report claims. The Right to Rent initiative has left British citizens without passports as well as foreigners at a disadvantage in the private rental market, say campaigners.
#1 14 hrs ago
Why should an illigal immigrant be allowed to rent ? They are illegal, what about the legal citizens, I guess they have to live in the streets in boxes?
#2 14 hrs ago
LoL
#3 14 hrs ago
Any governmental process, or attempt to turn any citizen into a policing authority is inherently against liberty and freedom. This errant mentality has already been imposed by Democrats over the last fifty years in many areas of life. Each additional method of turning citizens into police further destroys a civil society and is one of the polarization weapons Democrats have used to undermine a cohesive and understanding society. Leftist Democrats want to turn citizenry and its children into informers and authoritarian slaves of the State. This applies, whether it be IRS regulations, immigration regulations, or any distortion of any agency to force policing type requirements on the citizenry they are supposed to serve. There are multiple ways for actual police authorities to identify and intercept illegal behavior and presence of illegal aliens. Turning the common citizenry into police authorities on any level whatsoever is a continued destruction and polarization of the citizens. If a citizen chooses to aid police authorities, that is a different issue. That is a choice. If a citizen desires to remain separated from any involvement with police, that is a choice, also. This is about the mentality of a general population. Societies passively accepting such impositions make themselves reflections of a completely dominated 1984 subservience and penalty oriented culture... to its own destruction.
#4 14 hrs ago
Go away!
#5 13 hrs ago
here landlords go criminal background checks and credit checks both require id and ss card,there is no reason not to fully check a renter. some even charge 25 to 50 bux per adult for these checks.
no id no ss not rental,very simple.
#6 13 hrs ago
Venezuela Now Leads US Asylum Requests as Crisis Deepens
In the 2015 fiscal year, Venezuela was among the top 10 countries whose citizens had overstayed their visas in the United States, according to an estimate of visa overstays by the Department of Homeland Security.
http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory...
#8 10 hrs ago
I would the government shouldnt be able to make them but if they want to participate you can.
#9 8 hrs ago
Just like voting. Well, except for the checks and ID part.
