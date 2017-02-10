The Right to Rent scheme was introduc...

The Right to Rent scheme was introduced as part of a supposed crackdown on illegal immigrants

There are 8 comments on the Dorsetecho.co.uk story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Right to Rent scheme was introduced as part of a supposed crackdown on illegal immigrants. In it, Dorsetecho.co.uk reports that:

A controversial scheme requiring landlords to check the immigration status of new tenants is fuelling discrimination and should be scrapped, a report claims. The Right to Rent initiative has left British citizens without passports as well as foreigners at a disadvantage in the private rental market, say campaigners.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
henry

Kutztown, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
Why should an illigal immigrant be allowed to rent ? They are illegal, what about the legal citizens, I guess they have to live in the streets in boxes?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#2 14 hrs ago
LoL

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#3 14 hrs ago
Any governmental process, or attempt to turn any citizen into a policing authority is inherently against liberty and freedom. This errant mentality has already been imposed by Democrats over the last fifty years in many areas of life. Each additional method of turning citizens into police further destroys a civil society and is one of the polarization weapons Democrats have used to undermine a cohesive and understanding society. Leftist Democrats want to turn citizenry and its children into informers and authoritarian slaves of the State. This applies, whether it be IRS regulations, immigration regulations, or any distortion of any agency to force policing type requirements on the citizenry they are supposed to serve. There are multiple ways for actual police authorities to identify and intercept illegal behavior and presence of illegal aliens. Turning the common citizenry into police authorities on any level whatsoever is a continued destruction and polarization of the citizens. If a citizen chooses to aid police authorities, that is a different issue. That is a choice. If a citizen desires to remain separated from any involvement with police, that is a choice, also. This is about the mentality of a general population. Societies passively accepting such impositions make themselves reflections of a completely dominated 1984 subservience and penalty oriented culture... to its own destruction.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
henry

Kutztown, PA

#4 14 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Any governmental process, or attempt to turn any citizen into a policing authority is inherently against liberty and freedom. This errant mentality has already been imposed by Democrats over the last fifty years in many areas of life. Each additional method of turning citizens into police further destroys a civil society and is one of the polarization weapons Democrats have used to undermine a cohesive and understanding society. Leftist Democrats want to turn citizenry and its children into informers and authoritarian slaves of the State. This applies, whether it be IRS regulations, immigration regulations, or any distortion of any agency to force policing type requirements on the citizenry they are supposed to serve. There are multiple ways for actual police authorities to identify and intercept illegal behavior and presence of illegal aliens. Turning the common citizenry into police authorities on any level whatsoever is a continued destruction and polarization of the citizens. If a citizen chooses to aid police authorities, that is a different issue. That is a choice. If a citizen desires to remain separated from any involvement with police, that is a choice, also. This is about the mentality of a general population. Societies passively accepting such impositions make themselves reflections of a completely dominated 1984 subservience and penalty oriented culture... to its own destruction.
Go away!

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,486

Location hidden
#5 13 hrs ago
here landlords go criminal background checks and credit checks both require id and ss card,there is no reason not to fully check a renter. some even charge 25 to 50 bux per adult for these checks.

no id no ss not rental,very simple.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#6 13 hrs ago
Venezuela Now Leads US Asylum Requests as Crisis Deepens
In the 2015 fiscal year, Venezuela was among the top 10 countries whose citizens had overstayed their visas in the United States, according to an estimate of visa overstays by the Department of Homeland Security.
http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory...

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#8 10 hrs ago
I would the government shouldnt be able to make them but if they want to participate you can.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,965

The Left Coast

#9 8 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
here landlords go criminal background checks and credit checks both require id and ss card,there is no reason not to fully check a renter. some even charge 25 to 50 bux per adult for these checks.

no id no ss not rental,very simple.
Just like voting. Well, except for the checks and ID part.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,493,118
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 1 min Brian_G 15,639
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Jacques in Ottawa 238,182
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... 2 min Flowerz7788 10
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 4 min blogger 167
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 5 min Lawrence Wolf 2,134
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 6 min Brian_G 20,426
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 10 min Born USA 412,502
News U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democr... 35 min Battle Tested 119
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC