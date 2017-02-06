The Latest: White House issues list of 78 attacks
There are 14 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Latest: White House issues list of 78 attacks. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Did this list create any jobs.? I don't think so. I suspect the people who were asked to research it are probably desperately searching for a new one though.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
So instances where this so-called President felt slighted by the press are now considered "terror attacks"?
Sad!
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Probably not, but he probably does think too many people listen to bad press and that he'd have more options with better public support.
I'm not willing to blame the press, myself. Blame the public who doesn't expect higher standards of impartiality from them. Make the point and move on.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
The Leftist U.S. press doesn't follow Islamic terrorism in foreign countries for the most part. The constant assaults, rapes and murders in India alone account for more than what the President is referencing. People feel more secure hiding the truth. The terror of ISIS, Hamas, al Qaeda, etc. in Syria against displaced palestinians far surpasses the terror examples given. The arrogance of the Democrat Communist media and press doesn't consider the Obama imposed genocide of Christians as terror. They don't consider as terror the Obama imposed genocide now occurring of 2.2 Million people in Yemen. The Obama supported and funded silent genocide in Uganda isn't considered terror by the Liberal press. The dishonesty of the Liberal press is surpassed only by its arrogance.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,240
Paris
|
#6 6 hrs ago
CONFUSION: Maxine Waters claims Putin 'continuing to advance into Korea'...leave it to that senile old crazy mush mouth to show the intelligence of a liberal.
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Still doesn't explain how so many on the list were obviously covered extensively in the media and others that were not covered had zero causualties.
This is the first president in history who actually tries to tell bold face, obvious lies and expects history to change to match his personal wishes.
Trump is just insane and anyone who believes anything that he pushes as part of his agenda is going to crazytown right along with him.
|
#8 5 hrs ago
Obama covering his imposition of genocide of Christians and those not adhering to his brand of Islam in Yemen, Uganda and other nations doesn't qualify as a lie in your book. He sneakily arms and funds terrorists in Syria, resulting in actual terrorist delivery of chemical weapons against civilians, and because no one amongst your colluded and distorted press and media has the balls to call him on it must mean he didn't lie, according to your pin-headed approach to dying from senility.
|
#9 5 hrs ago
The simple fact is that this is yet another of many bizzare and bold-faced lies told by this increasingly unstable & dangerous so-called President.
Every one of the incidents on the list were reported on, except where it wasn't clear what incident the WH is even referring to.
The shooting of 9 black parishioners by a white supremacist last year is notably absent.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38890...
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,006
NYC
|
#10 2 hrs ago
Liberal Democrats under the Clinton Crime family and their media together with jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood thugs of ISIS and Hamas are the only people in America that their sickening anti-American ideology allows them to lie in public in order to push their new rotten world agenda. Undoubtedly, the liberal communists and Jihadist sympathizers of the Democratic Party under the leadership of Hillary Clinton who established ISIS caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2011 by pulling out our US troops and arming the ISIS terrorist thugs with best American weapons, are collaborating with ISIS caliphate for a new globalist world order with no borders to America, no constitution, no flag, no Anthem and no American values that will be replaced with Shariya laws. Hillary Clinton approved 165 billion dollars in weapon sales to the Mozlem brotherhood regimes as Secretary of State and approved sales of American Uranium to the Iranian-Russian nukes in Iran in return for hundreds of millions of dollars in bribe to the Clinton Foundation as pay for play from the Mozlem Brotherhood regimes such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and others while arming ISIS terrorist thugs along the borders of Israel with best American tanks, Hamvees, missiles and artillery that would be used against US troops, Israel and American allies in the Middle East. The liberal media that is financed and controlled by the Clinton Foundation of crimes and Quid pro Quo are hiding the crimes of the Jihadist Mozlem brotherhood terrorists in the Middle East, Europe, Asia and America because the media support open borders and flooding America with ISIS and Hamas terrorists that will roam freely in the streets of America and create chaos and anarchy. The great president Donald Trump is fighting the evil liberal media of lies and he will prevail defeating the Mozlem brotherhood terrorists and their liberal supporters of the Democratic corrupt party of America haters.
|
#11 2 hrs ago
We have a simple question Mr. Trump. Since you are so obsessively concerned with domestic terrorism why have you not mentioned the domestic mass shootings? There were 372 mass shootings in the US in 2015 alone, killing 475 people and wounding 1,870.
|
#12 1 hr ago
Sure it created a job for the undertaker.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,216
|
#13 1 hr ago
CONFUSION II: WeÂ’ve seen nothing where we can where Â— where I can work with President Bush onÂ… Nancy Pelosi
Been 8 years and the lefties still have Bush Derangement Syndrome.
|
#14 53 min ago
America is being steered to ruins by an impulsive mindless delusional with a compulsive lying disorder.
Won't be long before Americans are calling Vladimir Putin uncle.
|
#15 46 min ago
Great question.
I'd like to know if there wasn't a Trump Hotel in the Saudi Kingdom, would Saudi Arabia be on the list?
Only makes sense on a number of fronts. 1. The 17 9/11 hijackers. 2.Using Saudi hijackers as a reference point in the text of the Executive Order
|
|
|
