The Latest: New forecasts factored in...

The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of evacuation

There are 4 comments on the WALB-TV Albany story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of evacuation. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:

Workers are rushing to repair the barrier at the nation's tallest dam after authorities on Sunday ordered... . A building is submerged from the overflowing Feather River downstream from a damaged dam at Riverbend Park on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

26

Location hidden
#1 8 hrs ago
It is hard to believe that Pelosi has not requested the dam be exploded. She could save her three inch fish that she put before farmers, workers and companies.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Popz7778

New York, NY

#2 8 hrs ago
hi ne older guys want to dom me? K iK me on lustful_z618 (im female
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ONE fish 2 fish

United States

#3 6 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
It is hard to believe that Pelosi has not requested the dam be exploded. She could save her three inch fish that she put before farmers, workers and companies.
That fish is fair more important to the area then the farmers. Who destroy the land with their over farming. Just so they can make more money and starve the poor with high prices.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#4 2 hrs ago
ONE fish 2 fish wrote:
<quoted text>

That fish is fair more important to the area then the farmers. Who destroy the land with their over farming. Just so they can make more money and starve the poor with high prices.
Hey EPA Liberal. You have no damn idea what you are talking about moron. That dam and like most in that state feed water ways throughout the whole state. Look up the California Aqueduct idiot. The Liberal ley water straight out of the Sacramento River straight into the ocean to protect a littlefich called the smelt while the Lands from Salinas, to dairy farms and agricultural tat feed humans go to waste for lack of water just so some damn bait is protected. How about the protect of farmer, Dairy farmers, Families and like while generation of family owned business just because you rat asses Liberal want';s to protect some bait fish and now because you wanted to take money to protect illegal criminals. See this is the Liberal mind at work. Liberal mind at work. Protect a L:Little fish and yet do not protect a unborn child. Protect a serial killer form the death penalty but do not protect a unborn child.. See the messed up thought process of the Liberal mind.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? 2 min Well Well 56
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 2 min factsdontmatteran... 255
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Copout 1,494,589
News Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser... 4 min CZars_R_US 81
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min NotSoDivineMsM 238,008
News Democrats react to Michael Flynn's resignation 5 min Dee Dee Dee 107
News Inland Democrats seek answers on immigration ac... 6 min Wildchild 2
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 7 min NotSoDivineMsM 412,153
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 25 min factsdontmatteran... 20,594
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 29 min CZars_R_US 107
News Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud... 30 min factsdontmatteran... 174
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,884,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC