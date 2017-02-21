The Latest: Mitch McConnell fields pr...

The Latest: Mitch McConnell fields protesters' questions

The Latest on Mitch McConnell's first stop in Kentucky during the congressional recess and the 1,000 protesters who greeted him outside : Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fielded a series of heated questions during his first speech in a tour of Kentucky during the congressional recess. McConnell did not answer questions about the deadly raid in Yemen or coal jobs continuing to disappear, and instead thanked the questioners for their "speeches."

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,737

Dump American Eagle

#1 6 hrs ago
Ignore the whiney little snowflakes Mitch.....

Judged:

1

1

1

YEAH

Austin, IN

#2 5 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
Ignore the whiney little snowflakes Mitch.....
It won't help them to wear the pink hats and crybaby all the way. That stuff is getting old.

Judged:

1

1

1

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,737

Dump American Eagle

#3 5 hrs ago
YEAH wrote:
<quoted text>

It won't help them to wear the pink hats and crybaby all the way. That stuff is getting old.
Since Mitch is from Louisville and that along with Lexington/Frankfort areas are lib strongholds in a Red State I'm willing to bet the protesters were the usual unemployed welfare riff-raff that has the idle time on their hands to attend a liberal weep-fest in the middle of week day...... I WOULDN'T be surprised if more than a few of them were of the trucked/bused in professional (paid) type of organizers we are getting used to seeing at these town hall meetings.

Judged:

1

1

1

gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#4 4 hrs ago
McConnell can be tough if he wants to be.The Republicans need to start getting a little tougher and start throwing their weight around a little more.They could use the same court system against the democrats if they wanted to.They had ethnic violations up the wazzou in the election.
