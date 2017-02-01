The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instr...

The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to take prison

There are 6 comments on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to take prison. In it, WAFF-TV Huntsville reports that:

Geoffrey... . Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#1 12 hrs ago
they really did it now........they're only leaving this place when they rot here and die ! bet they're all black ?? and muslim ! they're mad cause dictator/obama OVER looked their RELEASE ! or maybe they aren't black and reason they were not released ! could be as the dictator is extremely biased.

Judged:

1

1

1

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,155

Paris

#2 12 hrs ago
South Chicago ditto heads.

Judged:

1

1

1

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,920

The Left Coast

#4 8 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
South Chicago ditto heads.
Same place the millennial hippies learned to 'protest'.

Judged:

1

1

1

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,514

Location hidden
#5 8 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
<quoted text>

Same place the millennial hippies learned to 'protest'.
Delaware ?.......Alternative facts ?.....

Judged:

1

1

1

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,920

The Left Coast

#6 4 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
<quoted text>

Delaware ?.......Alternative facts ?.....
UC Berkley?....... Safe zones?......
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#7 51 min ago
Violent inmates should be shot to death. Masked rioters and arsonists in Berkely and elsewhere in the insane Democrat Communist fabric should be shot to death. Vigilante squads should be formed to implement this answer to Democrat criminal violence, when police forces refuse to uphold the law. Giving these criminal inmates and masked terrorists one ounce of leniency only invites more criminal behavior.
