There are on the KXXV-TV Waco story from 6 hrs ago, titled The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as hate crime. In it, KXXV-TV Waco reports that:

According to witnesses, Purinton yelled "get out of my country" at t... OLATHE, Kan. - The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Kansas bar that some witnesses said was racially motivated : The FBI is confirming for the first time that it is investigating as a hate crime last week's Kansas bar shooting that killed an Indian man and wounded another.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.