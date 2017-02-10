The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as hate crime
According to witnesses, Purinton yelled "get out of my country" at t... OLATHE, Kan. - The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Kansas bar that some witnesses said was racially motivated : The FBI is confirming for the first time that it is investigating as a hate crime last week's Kansas bar shooting that killed an Indian man and wounded another.
#1 5 hrs ago
Once again, who's the guy with a gun shooting people in the name of their race/religion/country??
Gosh, it's a radicalized, Christian, middle aged, white guy with a legally purchased firearm.
Anyone surprised?
Anyone?
Beuller?
#2 4 hrs ago
A Christian would not have been drunk in the bar.
A drunk can do illogical thinks under the influence.
Maybe he really was a disheartened liberal.
#3 4 hrs ago
Nothing in the article said he was Christian.
Nothing in the article said you were a dope.
#4 4 hrs ago
The shooter must have been a radical nut case. I wonder if he had a record of being dangerous when he purchased a handgun.
#5 4 hrs ago
To quote Animal House, stupid and drunk is no way to go through life.
#6 4 hrs ago
I never did understand why people were allowed to carry guns at a bar. This has been going on for years. A bar is the LAST Place to be carrying a gun. As there are some people that when drunk they go APESHT< so GUNS DO NOT BELONG IN A BAR, PERIOD!!!!!!!!!!
