There are 6 comments on the KXXV-TV Waco story from 6 hrs ago, titled The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as hate crime. In it, KXXV-TV Waco reports that:

According to witnesses, Purinton yelled "get out of my country" at t... OLATHE, Kan. - The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Kansas bar that some witnesses said was racially motivated : The FBI is confirming for the first time that it is investigating as a hate crime last week's Kansas bar shooting that killed an Indian man and wounded another.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 5 hrs ago
Once again, who's the guy with a gun shooting people in the name of their race/religion/country??

Gosh, it's a radicalized, Christian, middle aged, white guy with a legally purchased firearm.

Anyone surprised?

Anyone?

Beuller?

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#2 4 hrs ago
Fcvk Rump wrote:
Once again, who's the guy with a gun shooting people in the name of their race/religion/country??

Gosh, it's a radicalized, Christian, middle aged, white guy with a legally purchased firearm.

Anyone surprised?

Anyone?

Beuller?
A Christian would not have been drunk in the bar.
A drunk can do illogical thinks under the influence.
Maybe he really was a disheartened liberal.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#3 4 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Once again, who's the guy with a gun shooting people in the name of their race/religion/country??

Gosh, it's a radicalized, Christian, middle aged, white guy with a legally purchased firearm.

Anyone surprised?

Anyone?

Beuller?
Nothing in the article said he was Christian.
Nothing in the article said you were a dope.
Charlie

Reading, PA

#4 4 hrs ago
The shooter must have been a radical nut case. I wonder if he had a record of being dangerous when he purchased a handgun.
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#5 4 hrs ago
Charlie wrote:
The shooter must have been a radical nut case. I wonder if he had a record of being dangerous when he purchased a handgun.
To quote Animal House, stupid and drunk is no way to go through life.
Charlie

Reading, PA

#6 4 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
To quote Animal House, stupid and drunk is no way to go through life.
I never did understand why people were allowed to carry guns at a bar. This has been going on for years. A bar is the LAST Place to be carrying a gun. As there are some people that when drunk they go APESHT< so GUNS DO NOT BELONG IN A BAR, PERIOD!!!!!!!!!!
