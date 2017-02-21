Texas, Trump administration seek to delay voter ID hearing
The U.S. Justice Department joined Texas' attorney general Wednesday in asking a federal court to delay a hearing on the state's voter ID law, the latest signal that the federal government might drop its opposition to the law now that Donald Trump is president. In the joint filing, the Justice Department and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked to delay next Tuesday's hearing until summer because the Texas Legislature is considering changes to the existing law, which a federal court has found to be discriminatory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 min
|Pete
|2,389
|Protecting Trump Tower cost NY City $24 million...
|6 min
|Pete
|10
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|6 min
|Trump your President
|369
|Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl...
|6 min
|Shia le Poofter
|243
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|USAsince1680
|1,497,144
|Trump lays out tougher approach to illegal immi...
|9 min
|WasteWater
|3
|Donald Trump Is Mentally Ill According to Petit...
|9 min
|Pete
|23
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|21 min
|Jusatice Dale
|237,629
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|35 min
|Pete
|258,871
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|55 min
|WasteWater
|455
|
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|57 min
|Agents of Corruption
|412,798
|Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|449
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC