Texas, Trump administration seek to delay voter ID hearing

The U.S. Justice Department joined Texas' attorney general Wednesday in asking a federal court to delay a hearing on the state's voter ID law, the latest signal that the federal government might drop its opposition to the law now that Donald Trump is president. In the joint filing, the Justice Department and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked to delay next Tuesday's hearing until summer because the Texas Legislature is considering changes to the existing law, which a federal court has found to be discriminatory.

