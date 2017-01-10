Tesla, BMW electrics fall short of highest crash-test rating
20, 2016, photo provided by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows a 2017 BMW i3 before crash safety testing. The car earned good ratings in four out of five tests, but fel... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng...
|1 min
|Battle Tested
|39
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|1 min
|PoliciaFederal
|139
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|ester povington
|1,488,229
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|3 min
|gwww
|70
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|5 min
|Veritas V
|5,268
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|5 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|410,832
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|5 min
|Maude
|187
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|13 min
|inbred Genius
|547
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|19 min
|Veritas V
|235,999
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 hr
|BushbotsTrumpbotsLie
|19,187
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC