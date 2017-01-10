Tesla, BMW electrics fall short of hi...

Tesla, BMW electrics fall short of highest crash-test rating

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

20, 2016, photo provided by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows a 2017 BMW i3 before crash safety testing. The car earned good ratings in four out of five tests, but fel... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng... 1 min Battle Tested 39
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 1 min PoliciaFederal 139
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min ester povington 1,488,229
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 3 min gwww 70
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 5 min Veritas V 5,268
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 5 min Rico from East Lo... 410,832
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 5 min Maude 187
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 13 min inbred Genius 547
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 19 min Veritas V 235,999
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 1 hr BushbotsTrumpbotsLie 19,187
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC