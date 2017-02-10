Teacher posts shooting Trump supporters sounds 'appealing' on Facebook
There are 10 comments on the KFVS12 story from 11 hrs ago, titled Teacher posts shooting Trump supporters sounds 'appealing' on Facebook. In it, KFVS12 reports that:
A substitute teacher has been banned by a Tennessee school district after he made politically charged comments referencing violence on Facebook. Rutherford County Schools said yesterday they heard about the controversial Facebook posts a substitute teacher put online, including "the only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter."
#1 9 hrs ago
It's what "conservatives" were mindlessly braying about Hillary supporters for months.
So what?
#2 9 hrs ago
Meanwhile, in actual news...
National security adviser Michael Flynn privately discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with that country's ambassador to the United States during the month before President Trump took office, contrary to public assertions by Trump officials, current and former U.S. officials said.
Flynn's communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were interpreted by some senior U.S. officials as an inappropriate and potentially illegal signal to the Kremlin that it could expect a reprieve from sanctions that were being imposed by the Obama administration in late December to punish Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election.
This should be the beginning of the end.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,612
Dump American Eagle
#3 8 hrs ago
9That's it..... You simpleton libholes keep eating those 'shrooms.... Keep the hallucinations going. Pretty soon they will seem real.
#4 6 hrs ago
Humpty Trumpty sat on his wall, Humpty Trumpty took a great fall! Get ready winger morons
#5 6 hrs ago
What's that squeaking I keep hearing. Ohh its just the loons trying to drum up news.
#6 5 hrs ago
Copycat..........
#7 5 hrs ago
We are getting ready. Ready to wipe you leftists out once and for all.
#9 4 hrs ago
Hahahahaaa ... because you moron says so, you can't even take piss without getting your shoes wet!!
#10 3 hrs ago
Humpty Trumpty? Great nickname for a sexual predator like the rumpster!
#11 21 min ago
We'll see how smug you are the next time you Marxist goons throw one of your temper tantrums out in the street. You might want to start looking at the rooftops bud.
