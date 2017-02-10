Teacher posts shooting Trump supporters sounds 'appealing' on Facebook

Teacher posts shooting Trump supporte...

A substitute teacher has been banned by a Tennessee school district after he made politically charged comments referencing violence on Facebook.

A substitute teacher has been banned by a Tennessee school district after he made politically charged comments referencing violence on Facebook. Rutherford County Schools said yesterday they heard about the controversial Facebook posts a substitute teacher put online, including "the only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter."

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
It's what "conservatives" were mindlessly braying about Hillary supporters for months.

So what?

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 9 hrs ago
Meanwhile, in actual news...

National security adviser Michael Flynn privately discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with that country's ambassador to the United States during the month before President Trump took office, contrary to public assertions by Trump officials, current and former U.S. officials said.

Flynn's communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were interpreted by some senior U.S. officials as an inappropriate and potentially illegal signal to the Kremlin that it could expect a reprieve from sanctions that were being imposed by the Obama administration in late December to punish Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election.

This should be the beginning of the end.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,612

Dump American Eagle

#3 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Meanwhile, in actual news...

National security adviser Michael Flynn privately discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with that country's ambassador to the United States during the month before President Trump took office, contrary to public assertions by Trump officials, current and former U.S. officials said.

Flynn's communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were interpreted by some senior U.S. officials as an inappropriate and potentially illegal signal to the Kremlin that it could expect a reprieve from sanctions that were being imposed by the Obama administration in late December to punish Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election.

This should be the beginning of the end.
9That's it..... You simpleton libholes keep eating those 'shrooms.... Keep the hallucinations going. Pretty soon they will seem real.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 6 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>9That's it..... You simpleton libholes keep eating those 'shrooms.... Keep the hallucinations going. Pretty soon they will seem real.
Humpty Trumpty sat on his wall, Humpty Trumpty took a great fall! Get ready winger morons

CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#5 6 hrs ago
What's that squeaking I keep hearing. Ohh its just the loons trying to drum up news.

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#6 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Humpty Trumpty sat on his wall, Humpty Trumpty took a great fall! Get ready winger morons
Copycat..........

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdkFabNqbVA

DR X

Battle Creek, MI

#7 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Humpty Trumpty sat on his wall, Humpty Trumpty took a great fall! Get ready winger morons
We are getting ready. Ready to wipe you leftists out once and for all.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 4 hrs ago
DR X wrote:
<quoted text>

We are getting ready. Ready to wipe you leftists out once and for all.
Hahahahaaa ... because you moron says so, you can't even take piss without getting your shoes wet!!
Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#10 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Humpty Trumpty sat on his wall, Humpty Trumpty took a great fall! Get ready winger morons


Humpty Trumpty? Great nickname for a sexual predator like the rumpster!
DR X

Battle Creek, MI

#11 21 min ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Hahahahaaa ... because you moron says so, you can't even take piss without getting your shoes wet!!
We'll see how smug you are the next time you Marxist goons throw one of your temper tantrums out in the street. You might want to start looking at the rooftops bud.
