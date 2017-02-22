Supreme Court Rules in favor of death...

Supreme Court Rules in favor of death row inmate with racially charged testimony

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a death row inmate in Texas whose own lawyers introduced evidence at trial that he was more likely to be dangerous in the future because he is black. The court ruled that the inmate, Duane Buck, will now be able to go back into a lower court and argue that he should have a new sentencing hearing.

