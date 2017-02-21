Supreme Court rejects Alabama death r...

Supreme Court rejects Alabama death row appeal

The Supreme Court is freeing Alabama to try again to execute a convicted killer who has been on death row for more than 30 years. The justices on Tuesday turned down an appeal from inmate Tommy Arthur.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,291

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
As Hawk Harrelson would say.....

"HE GONE"
