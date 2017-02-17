Small airport businesses to Trump: Yo...

Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida visits hurt

There are 11 comments on the WECT-TV Wilmington story from 10 hrs ago, titled Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida visits hurt. In it, WECT-TV Wilmington reports that:

President Donald Trump wants small businesses to thrive, but his frequent Mar-a-Lago visits have flight schools and other companies at a nearby airport in a financial nosedive. The Secret Service closed Lantana Airport on Friday for the third straight weekend because of the president's return to his Palm Beach resort, meaning its maintenance companies, a banner-flying business and another two dozen businesses are also shuttered, costing them thousands of dollars at the year's busiest time.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

-Dont Panic-

Since: Dec 12

9,087

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Isn't this the same Airport that gave flight lessons to the 9-11 hijackers?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

59

Location hidden
#2 9 hrs ago
So did Obama's traffic jams. What no comment?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
visitor

Reading, PA

#3 7 hrs ago
This is fake news.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

2,200

outdoors

#4 6 hrs ago
This thread is moronic. Therefore, liberals will swarm here.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#5 6 hrs ago
huntcoyotes wrote:
This thread is moronic. Therefore, liberals will swarm here.
LOL!!
Seems like you rocket surgeons swarmed on it like flies on stink, judging by the amount of drool and mouth-breathing in the above posts.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

2,200

outdoors

#6 6 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL!!
Seems like you rocket surgeons swarmed on it like flies on stink, judging by the amount of drool and mouth-breathing in the above posts.
If you're seeing drool on the above posts, I might suggest you not hold your head over your screen.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

-Dont Panic-

Since: Dec 12

9,087

Location hidden
#7 6 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL!!
Seems like you rocket surgeons swarmed on it like flies on stink, judging by the amount of drool and mouth-breathing in the above posts.
The story was written by an anti-trump activist journalist who was in such a hurry to write a anti-trump story that he didn't take the time to google the airport name. If he had, he would have discovered that this is the same airport who made money renting aircraft to the 9-11 hijackers and even provided them with flight lessons.

Of course, the reader could always google "Terry Spencer Associated Press" and notice that his last two tweets was about how bad Trump is.

Fake News!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

2,200

outdoors

#8 5 hrs ago
-Dont Panic- wrote:
<quoted text>

The story was written by an anti-trump activist journalist who was in such a hurry to write a anti-trump story that he didn't take the time to google the airport name. If he had, he would have discovered that this is the same airport who made money renting aircraft to the 9-11 hijackers and even provided them with flight lessons.

Of course, the reader could always google "Terry Spencer Associated Press" and notice that his last two tweets was about how bad Trump is.

Fake News!
Nice, thank you.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#9 3 hrs ago
More "Fake News." The News Networks, powerful entities of the Democrats "Establishment," are guilty of violating the "Sedition Act" with constant attempts to damage the American Government. And that includes attempts to convince the American public that we've no need for elections and our system of democracy. It's time to try the guilty news networks on charges of Sedition.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#11 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
More "Fake News." The News Networks, powerful entities of the Democrats "Establishment," are guilty of violating the "Sedition Act" with constant attempts to damage the American Government. And that includes attempts to convince the American public that we've no need for elections and our system of democracy. It's time to try the guilty news networks on charges of Sedition.
The definition of sedition, in action is Donald Trump using twitter to rally his fans by telling them that the American Free press is the enemy of the people in the United States

The guy is damn close to Congress using the 25th amendment to remove him from office
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#12 2 hrs ago
Donald Trump is killing business when he's in town. Private planes can't land or use the air space. He's murdering business in the area like he did in New York

Tiffany's loss millions during the Christmas holiday shopping season because of Donald Trump's presence on the block.

Trump is bad for business. The Appalachian Regional Commission, a Depression-era independent agency aimed at developing some of the poorest parts of e country and benefits middle class entrepreneurs , has been a target by the Trump budget director for elimination. Saving a whooping $500 million from the $4 Trillion dollar federal budget
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Times reports calls between Trump team, Russia 4 min LiberalGlobalist 32
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min family tree 237,101
News News 7 Mins Ago Trump exchange with black journ... 6 min Cordwainer Trout 1
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 7 min taletha 412,409
News Phoenix immigrant deported to Mexico amid protests 7 min FLYNN 69
How can we leftists spark outrage against Presi... 7 min LiberalGlobalist 1
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 9 min Lavey 1,134
News Democrats react to Michael Flynn's resignation 23 min jonjedi 377
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 26 min Tm Cln 3,086
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 43 min Trump your President 241
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 47 min RiccardoFire 1,496,041
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC