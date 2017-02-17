There are on the WECT-TV Wilmington story from 10 hrs ago, titled Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida visits hurt. In it, WECT-TV Wilmington reports that:

President Donald Trump wants small businesses to thrive, but his frequent Mar-a-Lago visits have flight schools and other companies at a nearby airport in a financial nosedive. The Secret Service closed Lantana Airport on Friday for the third straight weekend because of the president's return to his Palm Beach resort, meaning its maintenance companies, a banner-flying business and another two dozen businesses are also shuttered, costing them thousands of dollars at the year's busiest time.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.