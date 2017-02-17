Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida visits hurt
There are 11 comments on the WECT-TV Wilmington story from 10 hrs ago, titled Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida visits hurt. In it, WECT-TV Wilmington reports that:
President Donald Trump wants small businesses to thrive, but his frequent Mar-a-Lago visits have flight schools and other companies at a nearby airport in a financial nosedive. The Secret Service closed Lantana Airport on Friday for the third straight weekend because of the president's return to his Palm Beach resort, meaning its maintenance companies, a banner-flying business and another two dozen businesses are also shuttered, costing them thousands of dollars at the year's busiest time.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
|
Since: Dec 12
9,087
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Isn't this the same Airport that gave flight lessons to the 9-11 hijackers?
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
59
Location hidden
|
#2 9 hrs ago
So did Obama's traffic jams. What no comment?
|
#3 7 hrs ago
This is fake news.
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,200
outdoors
|
#4 6 hrs ago
This thread is moronic. Therefore, liberals will swarm here.
|
#5 6 hrs ago
LOL!!
Seems like you rocket surgeons swarmed on it like flies on stink, judging by the amount of drool and mouth-breathing in the above posts.
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,200
outdoors
|
#6 6 hrs ago
If you're seeing drool on the above posts, I might suggest you not hold your head over your screen.
|
Since: Dec 12
9,087
Location hidden
|
#7 6 hrs ago
The story was written by an anti-trump activist journalist who was in such a hurry to write a anti-trump story that he didn't take the time to google the airport name. If he had, he would have discovered that this is the same airport who made money renting aircraft to the 9-11 hijackers and even provided them with flight lessons.
Of course, the reader could always google "Terry Spencer Associated Press" and notice that his last two tweets was about how bad Trump is.
Fake News!
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,200
outdoors
|
#8 5 hrs ago
Nice, thank you.
|
#9 3 hrs ago
More "Fake News." The News Networks, powerful entities of the Democrats "Establishment," are guilty of violating the "Sedition Act" with constant attempts to damage the American Government. And that includes attempts to convince the American public that we've no need for elections and our system of democracy. It's time to try the guilty news networks on charges of Sedition.
|
#11 2 hrs ago
The definition of sedition, in action is Donald Trump using twitter to rally his fans by telling them that the American Free press is the enemy of the people in the United States
The guy is damn close to Congress using the 25th amendment to remove him from office
|
#12 2 hrs ago
Donald Trump is killing business when he's in town. Private planes can't land or use the air space. He's murdering business in the area like he did in New York
Tiffany's loss millions during the Christmas holiday shopping season because of Donald Trump's presence on the block.
Trump is bad for business. The Appalachian Regional Commission, a Depression-era independent agency aimed at developing some of the poorest parts of e country and benefits middle class entrepreneurs , has been a target by the Trump budget director for elimination. Saving a whooping $500 million from the $4 Trillion dollar federal budget
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Times reports calls between Trump team, Russia
|4 min
|LiberalGlobalist
|32
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|family tree
|237,101
|News 7 Mins Ago Trump exchange with black journ...
|6 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|taletha
|412,409
|Phoenix immigrant deported to Mexico amid protests
|7 min
|FLYNN
|69
|How can we leftists spark outrage against Presi...
|7 min
|LiberalGlobalist
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|9 min
|Lavey
|1,134
|Democrats react to Michael Flynn's resignation
|23 min
|jonjedi
|377
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|26 min
|Tm Cln
|3,086
|Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r...
|43 min
|Trump your President
|241
|
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|47 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,496,041
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC