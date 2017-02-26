Sessionsa tough on crime talk could l...

Sessionsa tough on crime talk could lead to fuller prisons

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

The federal prison population is on the decline, but a new attorney general who talks tough on drugs and crime and already has indicated a looming need for private prison cells seems poised to usher in a reversal of that trend. Jeff Sessions, a former federal prosecutor sworn in this month as the country's chief law enforcement officer, signaled at his confirmation hearing - and during private meetings in his first days on the job - that he sees a central role for the federal government in combating drug addiction and violence as well as in strict enforcement of immigration laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Laughing At Trump 259,109
News Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n... 4 min Jesus blowed muzzies 95
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min VetnorsGate 1,498,132
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min chazmo 413,193
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min Columbo 237,801
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 10 min Pete 390
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 12 min Willie Whackoff 531
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 28 min chazmo 36,581
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 2 hr positronium 21,308
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC