Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to fuller prisons
There are 1 comment on the WBOC-TV Salisbury story from 7 hrs ago, titled Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to fuller prisons.
The federal prison population is on the decline, but a ... . FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file-pool photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is greeted by employees as he arrives at the Justice Department in Washington.
#1 1 hr ago
A firm approach to Federal intervention in the several States and communities legalizing Federal Statute illegal drugs is definitely required to start reversing the absolute destruction of thinking ability in the Leftist groupings in America. Democrats are responsible for all of the illegal drug trafficking. They should indeed be put to hard labor incarceration.
