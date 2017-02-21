Sessions' tough on crime talk could l...

Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to fuller prisons

There are 1 comment on the WBOC-TV Salisbury story from 7 hrs ago, titled Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to fuller prisons. In it, WBOC-TV Salisbury reports that:

The federal prison population is on the decline, but a ... . FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file-pool photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is greeted by employees as he arrives at the Justice Department in Washington.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 1 hr ago
A firm approach to Federal intervention in the several States and communities legalizing Federal Statute illegal drugs is definitely required to start reversing the absolute destruction of thinking ability in the Leftist groupings in America. Democrats are responsible for all of the illegal drug trafficking. They should indeed be put to hard labor incarceration.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Perez to lead US Democrats against Donald T... 4 min inbred Genius 38
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min IND 259,104
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 5 min Retribution 1,608
News Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ... 5 min USA 199
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 8 min Pete 386
News Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n... 8 min inbred Genius 81
News Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo... 10 min YouDidntBuildThat 5
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,579
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 16 min Justice Dale 237,793
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 57 min Sharrp Shooter 413,180
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 1 hr positronium 21,308
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,167,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC