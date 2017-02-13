There are on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Senators try to speed up deployment of self-driving cars. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:

In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, an Uber driverless car heads out for a test drive in San Francisco. In the first major congressional attempt to address the advent of self-driving cars, two key senators said Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, they're launching a bipartisan effort to help to speed up the deployment of the vehicles on the nation's roads.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.