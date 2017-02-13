Senators try to speed up deployment of self-driving cars
There are 5 comments on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Senators try to speed up deployment of self-driving cars. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, an Uber driverless car heads out for a test drive in San Francisco. In the first major congressional attempt to address the advent of self-driving cars, two key senators said Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, they're launching a bipartisan effort to help to speed up the deployment of the vehicles on the nation's roads.
#1 10 hrs ago
maybe they can use the senators for test crash dummies
#2 10 hrs ago
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,262
MILKY WAY
#3 5 hrs ago
Get rid of Drivers Licenses and remove a venue to register illegal voters.
#4 5 hrs ago
Too bad ted kennedy did not have one of these!
#5 4 hrs ago
I have a hard time trusting a driverless car.One small computer glitch and its over.
