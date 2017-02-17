There are on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 11 hrs ago, titled Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo,Environmental Protection Agency Administrator nominee, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Senate Republicans are poised to use their majority to confirm Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, despite calls from Democrats for a delay.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.