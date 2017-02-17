Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator
In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo,Environmental Protection Agency Administrator nominee, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Senate Republicans are poised to use their majority to confirm Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, despite calls from Democrats for a delay.
#1 9 hrs ago
He is jaw-droppingly and laughably unqualified for this office
Since taking office in 2010, he has brought or joined 14 separate suits, nearly always in collaboration with energy interests, designed to undercut or overturn the agencyÂ’s authority to enforce environmental regulations.
He has challenged limits on mercury pollution (twice), efforts to reduce ozone pollution, and clean air standards for oil and gas drilling sites.
During his confirmation hearings, Pruitt refused to commit to fully recusing himself from involvement in the still-pending cases that he himself has brought against the agency.
He has unapologetically served as a well-compensated ventriloquistÂ’s dummy for energy interests. According to a tally by the National Institute of Money in State Politics, Pruitt has received a total of nearly $315,000 in campaign contributions from fossil fuel industries since 2002.
A 2014 investigation by the New York Times found that a three-page letter Pruitt submitted to the EPA accusing regulators of grossly overestimating air pollution caused by natural-gas drilling in Oklahoma had been written by lawyers for Devon Energy and copied onto state letterhead with a few minor tweaks to the wording.(The companyÂ’s director of government relations sent an appreciative note in response:Â“Outstanding!Â”)
Oklahoma Gas & Electric held a fundraiser for Pruitt four days before he filed an appeal in their case against the EPA.
And tRump energy adviser Harold G. Hamm, CEO of oil and gas giant Continental Resources, served as chairman of PruittÂ’s most recent reelection campaign.
He is a states-rights absolutist whose position that environmental protection should be left to the states is undercut by his own poor record of protecting the environment in Oklahoma.
When the EPA announced in 2014 that it would be conducting Â“preliminary research on the EPAÂ’s and statesÂ’ ability to manage potential threats to water resources from hydraulic fracturing,Â” Pruitt lashed out at the effort as Â“politically motivatedÂ” and falsely claimed that previous studies had definitively found no link between fracking and groundwater contamination.
The final EPA report, published in December, did find that fracking can negatively impact drinking water Â“under some circumstances.Â”
Meanwhile, during PruittÂ’s time in office, Oklahoma has become one of the most seismically active states in the country, with the annual number of earthquakes increasing by an order of magnitude, into the thousands.
WhatÂ’s driving the earthquake epidemic?
According to state geologists and scientists from Stanford, itÂ’s the enormous pressure fracking puts on faultlines.
So there you have it:
Our so-called president's nominee to head the agency responsible for safeguarding AmericaÂ’s air and water is a man whose record as Oklahoma attorney general demonstrates an overriding commitment to safeguarding the interests of the fossil fuel industry and his own wallet.
ItÂ’s hard to imagine a person less fit for the job of leading the Environmental Protection Agency.
Since: Mar 09
10,986
The Left Coast
#2 7 hrs ago
Thank God Harry Reid and dems established the nuclear option.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,035
NYC
#3 6 hrs ago
Thanks the Lord for the new EPA chief Scott Pruitt who will erase and annul the made out of scratch fake science such as global warming delusional idea,, fracking danger to the pigs and other deceitful false science of bribed professors in US Universities by the liberal communist liars under Hillary Clinton which was used to sabotage American industry and the destiny of America as the leader of the world. Our great President Donald Trump is fulfilling his promises to make American great again and fix the damages of the Obama-Hillary failed liberal regime one by one, one after the other and he will finish most of them within 200 days. This means millions of more good-paying jobs for American replacing the part time part salary McDonald style jobs of the self-destructionist Obama and Hillary regime. Trump will defeat the Iranian regime, eliminate the Iranian regime evil terrorist leader Khomeini who enjoyed good stuff from Hillary and Obama including American uranium for his nukes. Trump will destroy ISIS caliphate that Obama and Hillary created from scratch in area size of Britain and armed with American best weapons along the borders of Israel and seeking creating Caliphate in Jerusalem over the ruins of Israel. Trump had a great Press conference in which he talked to the American people and proved the hostility, anger and hatred of losers such as Shepard Smith of Fox news, Taper of CNN, Thomas Friedman of New York Times and others are lying in bold faces to the American people and are using the leaked top secrets from the CIA to topple the great President Trump and his great National Security Advisor Flynn, with lies about secrets relations and contact with Russia that never happened whatsoever. Shepard Smith is a pathetic lying liberal delusional loser who does not belong at Fox news as he try to incite the American people against the great successful president Donald trump that he despises. Stop ruining Fox news for the tens of millions of patriotic Americans! Go to CNN! Shepard Smith where the America haters and Israel hating liberals, communists and Jihadist Mozlem brotherhood terrorist sympathizers belong!
#4 5 hrs ago
While the Trump Administration continues making impressive progress, amid all the pointless attacks from Democrats, the question looms, whom do the Democrats have as an emerging candidate for the next election? And just what is the platform of the Democrats? So far we only see the "rabid" Elizabeth Warren; and the "NY Establishment Insiders," Chuck Shumer and Blumentha. And as for "Platform," there only seems to be the call for "Open Borders" and "Free-for-all immigration. But none of these make for a 2020 victory.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
59
Location hidden
#5 3 hrs ago
Fake news, Fake bs, fake liberal swill and more liberal lies. EPA is a waste of money and time.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
59
Location hidden
#6 3 hrs ago
A fake jew, a fake indian or a fake American. Its all they have.
