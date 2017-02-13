Senate nears confirmation of Trumpa s pick to head Treasury
In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo, Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. The Senate is poised to confirm Mnuchin despite complaints by Democrats that Mnuchin failed to protect thousands of homeowners from unnecessary foreclosures when he headed OneWest Bank.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
The main requirement for appointments like this is that you must be a Jew or at least a Freemason.
Throughout the presidential campaign Comrade tRump had criticized Wall Street bankers for their excessive political influence, attacked hedge fund managers for getting away with Â“murderÂ” under the current tax code, and claimed that he would self-fund his campaign to avoid being beholden to special interests.
(A painfuly bald-faced lie)
Â“The hedge fund guys didnÂ’t build this country,Â” tRump said on Â“Face the NationÂ”.
Â“These are guys that shift paper around and they get lucky.Â”
And now tRump has nominated Steve Mnuchin, a criminal 53-year-old Wall Street hedge fund and banking mogul, to be his national finance chair.
tRumpÂ’s earlier rhetoric aside, itÂ’s actually a good match.
Mnuchin is CEO of Dune Capital Management, a hedge fund that has had extensive business dealings with tRump.
Both tRump and Mnuchin earned their first fortunes the old fashion way: they inherited it.
tRumptook over his father FredÂ’s real estate empire and expanded it through questionable business practices.
Mnuchin, also the scion of a wealthy and well-connected family, graduated from Yale in 1985 and soon wound up working at Goldman Sachs, where his father Robert had been a general partner.
Both tRump and Mnuchin have run businesses accused of widespread racial discrimination, and they both represent the excessive wealth and greed of the billionaire developer and banker class.
And both men have hedged their political bets, donating big bucks to Democrats as well as Republicans.
DESIGNER OF PRO-TRUMP GRAMMYS DRESS IS IMMIGRANT...
Singer sales skyrocket...
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Clearly, every trump nominee is an enemy of the Democratic party who must be fought against by all means, including fabrication stories and fake news that Hillary is financing. Liberal democrats are listening behind dark walls, around windows and even hiding under tables in a restaurant and they hear all kind of 'words' that make them very angry and push their desire too scream Gevalt! The bloodthirsty liberal Democrat losers with less than half brain Pelosi seek to use false news about leaking secret talks of the great general Flynn with Russian Ambassador claiming that the word sanctions was mentioned while nothing changed about the sanctions against Russia until today. If there was no change about the sanctions of Obama against Russia, why would the fake news media make up against Flynn that they hate because he supports Trump success? Clearly, liberal Democrats and Jihadist Mozlem Brother Democrats led by Keith Ellison are trying to use fake news and lies as sponsored by Hillary the crook and her Clinton Foundation that serves the Mozlem brotherhood terrorist ideology of demise and death to America. Pelosi is the worst congresswoman ever in US history and she keep fighting anything with the word Trump until her last day. Hillary used private e-mail server to spread tens of thousands of our top secrets all over the world to Iranian regime and the Mozlem brotherhood, Russia, China and North korea but you cannot find one Democrat liar who will be so angry as they are when they image that someone close to trump say a word that could mean something else.
So you are already sick of Trump.
What took you so long?
