There are on the Tribune-Chronicle story from 11 hrs ago, titled Senate nears confirmation of Trumpa s pick to head Treasury. In it, Tribune-Chronicle reports that:

In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo, Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. The Senate is poised to confirm Mnuchin despite complaints by Democrats that Mnuchin failed to protect thousands of homeowners from unnecessary foreclosures when he headed OneWest Bank.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.