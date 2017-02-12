Search for fishing vessel with 6 people goes into 2nd day
The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska is searching for a fishing boat with six people that has been missing in the Bering Sea for more than a day. Ships and aircraft have looked through the night for the 98-foot-long F/V Destination, according to a news release from the agency on Sunday afternoon.
