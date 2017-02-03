'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, despite outcry
There are 8 comments on the MDJonline.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled 'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, despite outcry.
A Texas Senate panel shrugged off 16 hours of sometimes tearful pleas and defiant opposition to approve a "sanctuary cities" proposal that would withhold grant funding from local jurisdictions that don't hand over immigrants already in custody for possible deportation.
Read more at MDJonline.com.
#1 10 hrs ago
Good Job Texas
#2 10 hrs ago
Send them back to where they came from. We don't reward people for neglecting their duties to their homeland.
#3 9 hrs ago
I LOVE IT, and GREAT JOB Governor Abbott ! this is a PRIORITY ! too many dangerous illegals taking advantage of our borders especially those with terrorism in mind as we have seen. GOD BLESS MR ABBOTT & PRESIDENT TRUMP and USA !
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,175
Paris
#4 9 hrs ago
ye-haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
#5 8 hrs ago
YES !..... Le J ! agree
#6 8 hrs ago
Our schools don't need more people on entitlement such that we CAN"T opt out of Federal Dollars for lunchroom programs. Right now we can tell them to stick it. More poverty means more school issues. Sorry, but that is how it is.
#7 3 hrs ago
Kind of like the petulant boycotters of businesses. Sorry guys. We can't give you our support because you made us all broke.
Sooner or later, Trump and the boys from Republicanland will have cough up the ka-ching. You can try to force the redistribution of wealth on the upper middle class liberals but really, you know it's about you. We know it. Don't bother betting on a few bimbos who sell themselves to the highest bidder to back you up. Never really works anyway but this is about us voters.. Try your bimbos out on the lawyers who keep bogging you down.
Mid term elections come so quickly. Remember those jobs....tick tock! Tick tock!
#8 3 hrs ago
It's more of an awareness. I wouldn't publicly say I am going to boycott a business like Hobby Lobby, but they don't have anything I want. Almost everything is useless garbage from Vietnam, India and China. Vote with your wallet.
