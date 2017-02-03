'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in T...

'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, despite outcry

There are 8 comments on the MDJonline.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled 'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, despite outcry. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:

A Texas Senate panel shrugged off 16 hours of sometimes tearful pleas and defiant opposition to approve a "sanctuary cities" proposal that would withhold grant funding from local jurisdictions that don't hand over immigrants already in custody for possible deportation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
davy

Colby, KS

#1 10 hrs ago
Good Job Texas

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 10 hrs ago
Send them back to where they came from. We don't reward people for neglecting their duties to their homeland.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#3 9 hrs ago
I LOVE IT, and GREAT JOB Governor Abbott ! this is a PRIORITY ! too many dangerous illegals taking advantage of our borders especially those with terrorism in mind as we have seen. GOD BLESS MR ABBOTT & PRESIDENT TRUMP and USA !

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,175

Paris

#4 9 hrs ago
ye-haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#5 8 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
ye-haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
YES !..... Le J ! agree

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#6 8 hrs ago
Our schools don't need more people on entitlement such that we CAN"T opt out of Federal Dollars for lunchroom programs. Right now we can tell them to stick it. More poverty means more school issues. Sorry, but that is how it is.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#7 3 hrs ago
Texxy the Selfie Cat wrote:
Our schools don't need more people on entitlement such that we CAN"T opt out of Federal Dollars for lunchroom programs. Right now we can tell them to stick it. More poverty means more school issues. Sorry, but that is how it is.
Kind of like the petulant boycotters of businesses. Sorry guys. We can't give you our support because you made us all broke.

Sooner or later, Trump and the boys from Republicanland will have cough up the ka-ching. You can try to force the redistribution of wealth on the upper middle class liberals but really, you know it's about you. We know it. Don't bother betting on a few bimbos who sell themselves to the highest bidder to back you up. Never really works anyway but this is about us voters.. Try your bimbos out on the lawyers who keep bogging you down.

Mid term elections come so quickly. Remember those jobs....tick tock! Tick tock!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#8 3 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Kind of like the petulant boycotters of businesses. Sorry guys. We can't give you our support because you made us all broke.

Sooner or later, Trump and the boys from Republicanland will have cough up the ka-ching. You can try to force the redistribution of wealth on the upper middle class liberals but really, you know it's about you. We know it. Don't bother betting on a few bimbos who sell themselves to the highest bidder to back you up. Never really works anyway but this is about us voters.. Try your bimbos out on the lawyers who keep bogging you down.

Mid term elections come so quickly. Remember those jobs....tick tock! Tick tock!
It's more of an awareness. I wouldn't publicly say I am going to boycott a business like Hobby Lobby, but they don't have anything I want. Almost everything is useless garbage from Vietnam, India and China. Vote with your wallet.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 3 min Go Trump 19,441
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 3 min Frank 1,057
News Refugee resettlement agencies brace for funding... 5 min gwww 3
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Teaman 1,489,412
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 12 min elva 236,480
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 14 min Frank 797
News DeVos clears Senate hurdle toward becoming ed secy 17 min Ronald 4
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 32 min freebird 411,299
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,250 • Total comments across all topics: 278,535,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC