Rule on guns and mentally ill people ...

Rule on guns and mentally ill people faces a GOP rollback

There are 5 comments on the The Progress story from 11 hrs ago, titled Rule on guns and mentally ill people faces a GOP rollback.

In a sign of the new climate taking hold on gun issues under a Trump administration with a Republican-led Congress, a rule to keep guns out of the hands of certain mentally disabled people is on its way to being scrapped. Under the rule, the Social Security Administration was to provide information to the gun-buying background check system on recipients with a mental disorder so severe they cannot work or handle their own benefit checks.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 10 hrs ago
Seems the mentally deficient are the ones most keen to stockpile firearms, why do anything to try and stop them?
More deranged white folks with para-military hardware, what could possibly go wrong?

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,175

Paris

#2 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Seems the mentally deficient are the ones most keen to stockpile firearms, why do anything to try and stop them?
More deranged white folks with para-military hardware, what could possibly go wrong?
It seems the 2nd amendment was foreseen with these childish morons looting, burning and assaulting citizens expressing their first amendment rights. The Parents that did not teach their children common sense and that life isn't always a bowl of cherries are going to seen little Horatio and Pubert lying in the street crying for mommy if this crap keeps up. Paid terrorist is what they are. Treat them as such.

Say What

Anderson, IN

#3 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Seems the mentally deficient are the ones most keen to stockpile firearms, why do anything to try and stop them?
More deranged white folks with para-military hardware, what could possibly go wrong?
They could stop the deranged people of any race, using improvised hardware, from looting, pepper spraying and burning. Watch the UC-B videos showing the actions I am talking about. But I guess to you that was OK because no firearms were used by these thugs.
WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,987

Casper, WY

#4 8 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
It seems the 2nd amendment was foreseen with these childish morons looting, burning and assaulting citizens expressing their first amendment rights. The Parents that did not teach their children common sense and that life isn't always a bowl of cherries are going to seen little Horatio and Pubert lying in the street crying for mommy if this crap keeps up. Paid terrorist is what they are. Treat them as such.
Thank God "Keep & Bear" will always mean own and CARRY!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,175

Paris

#5 3 hrs ago
Say What wrote:
<quoted text>They could stop the deranged people of any race, using improvised hardware, from looting, pepper spraying and burning. Watch the UC-B videos showing the actions I am talking about. But I guess to you that was OK because no firearms were used by these thugs.
They will come across someone with a CC license one day soon and them mommy can come blame everyone else but herself for raising an idiot.

Chicago, IL

