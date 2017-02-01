Rule on guns and mentally ill people faces a GOP rollback
In a sign of the new climate taking hold on gun issues under a Trump administration with a Republican-led Congress, a rule to keep guns out of the hands of certain mentally disabled people is on its way to being scrapped. Under the rule, the Social Security Administration was to provide information to the gun-buying background check system on recipients with a mental disorder so severe they cannot work or handle their own benefit checks.
#1 10 hrs ago
Seems the mentally deficient are the ones most keen to stockpile firearms, why do anything to try and stop them?
More deranged white folks with para-military hardware, what could possibly go wrong?
#2 9 hrs ago
It seems the 2nd amendment was foreseen with these childish morons looting, burning and assaulting citizens expressing their first amendment rights. The Parents that did not teach their children common sense and that life isn't always a bowl of cherries are going to seen little Horatio and Pubert lying in the street crying for mommy if this crap keeps up. Paid terrorist is what they are. Treat them as such.
#3 9 hrs ago
They could stop the deranged people of any race, using improvised hardware, from looting, pepper spraying and burning. Watch the UC-B videos showing the actions I am talking about. But I guess to you that was OK because no firearms were used by these thugs.
#4 8 hrs ago
Thank God "Keep & Bear" will always mean own and CARRY!
#5 3 hrs ago
They will come across someone with a CC license one day soon and them mommy can come blame everyone else but herself for raising an idiot.
