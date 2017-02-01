There are on the The Progress story from 11 hrs ago, titled Rule on guns and mentally ill people faces a GOP rollback. In it, The Progress reports that:

In a sign of the new climate taking hold on gun issues under a Trump administration with a Republican-led Congress, a rule to keep guns out of the hands of certain mentally disabled people is on its way to being scrapped. Under the rule, the Social Security Administration was to provide information to the gun-buying background check system on recipients with a mental disorder so severe they cannot work or handle their own benefit checks.

