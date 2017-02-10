Residents say 1st atom bomb test caus...

Residents say 1st atom bomb test caused cancer cases

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 14, 2015 file photo from video, Tina Cordova talks of her late father, Anastacio Cordova, in her Albuquerque home. Cordova believes her father, who died in 2013 after suffering from multip... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Residents say the world's first atomic bomb test caused generations of southern New Mexico families to suffer from cancer and economic hardship, according to surveys gathered by an advocacy group seeking compensation for descendants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 1 min Trump your President 55
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min positronium 412,302
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Julia 1,492,354
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min lides 24,521
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 2 min Dee Dee Dee 1,966
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min copout 5,582
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 4 min Well Well 21
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min WelbyMD 237,905
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 5 min Lill 20,153
News U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democr... 31 min spocko 69
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,761,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC