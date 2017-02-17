Reports: Former House Republican leader Bob Michel dies at age 93
Michel was an affable Illinois congressman who served as leader of the GOP House minority for 14 years. His skill at seeking compromise with the Democrats was critical in helping Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush pursue their agendas during their presidential terms.
|
