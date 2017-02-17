Reports: Former House Republican lead...

Reports: Former House Republican leader Bob Michel dies at age 93

12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Michel was an affable Illinois congressman who served as leader of the GOP House minority for 14 years. His skill at seeking compromise with the Democrats was critical in helping Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush pursue their agendas during their presidential terms.

