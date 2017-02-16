Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in ...

Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport

There are 13 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from 22 hrs ago, titled Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:

In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. NBC-TV says Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport.

OOPS

Absecon, NJ

#1 Yesterday
Oops.
boy wonder

Los Angeles, CA

#2 22 hrs ago
what a dork. lern too fyl, dum mas

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,979

The Left Coast

#4 14 hrs ago
Hey, if Ford feels like landing on a taxiway, he should be able to land there. These old outdated airport rules no longer apply
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,266

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 14 hrs ago
Next time you park the Falcon, Chewie.....
tuba toofpaste

Los Angeles, CA

#6 11 hrs ago
no doubt, a senior moment.

FireyFellow44

United States

#7 9 hrs ago
This old alcoholic has been, needs to have his pilots license revoked. This is his second mishap..I guess they are waiting for him to kill someone white.. O well.

Brynda Arredondo

Louisville, CO

#8 8 hrs ago
Bdhe
visitor

Reading, PA

#9 5 hrs ago
I luv Harrison Ford.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,674

Dump American Eagle

#10 5 hrs ago
FireyFellow44 wrote:
This old alcoholic has been, needs to have his pilots license revoked. This is his second mishap..I guess they are waiting for him to kill someone white.. O well.
3rd..... He totaled chopper some years back.
SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,279

MILKY WAY

#11 3 hrs ago
I'm just wild about HARRY
And Harry's just wild
visitor

Reading, PA

#12 3 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
I'm just wild about HARRY
And Harry's just wild
You didn't finish your sentence.

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,279

MILKY WAY

#13 1 hr ago
visitor wrote:
You didn't finish your sentence.
I'm not a Progressive.
It's not always about me.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#14 1 hr ago
He landed "his private plane" on the wrong taxiway, and lucky he didn't kill a great number of people. And at age 74, it's time for him to hang up his flying gear and take the bus.

