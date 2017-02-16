Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport
There are 13 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from 22 hrs ago, titled Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:
In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. NBC-TV says Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport.
|
#1 Yesterday
Oops.
|
#2 22 hrs ago
what a dork. lern too fyl, dum mas
|
Since: Mar 09
10,979
The Left Coast
|
#4 14 hrs ago
Hey, if Ford feels like landing on a taxiway, he should be able to land there. These old outdated airport rules no longer apply
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,266
|
#5 14 hrs ago
Next time you park the Falcon, Chewie.....
|
#6 11 hrs ago
no doubt, a senior moment.
|
United States
|
#7 9 hrs ago
This old alcoholic has been, needs to have his pilots license revoked. This is his second mishap..I guess they are waiting for him to kill someone white.. O well.
|
#8 8 hrs ago
Bdhe
|
#9 5 hrs ago
I luv Harrison Ford.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,674
Dump American Eagle
|
#10 5 hrs ago
3rd..... He totaled chopper some years back.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,279
MILKY WAY
|
#11 3 hrs ago
I'm just wild about HARRY
And Harry's just wild
|
#12 3 hrs ago
You didn't finish your sentence.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,279
MILKY WAY
|
#13 1 hr ago
I'm not a Progressive.
It's not always about me.
|
#14 1 hr ago
He landed "his private plane" on the wrong taxiway, and lucky he didn't kill a great number of people. And at age 74, it's time for him to hang up his flying gear and take the bus.
|
|
