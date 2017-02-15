Religious freedom could top Sessions civil rights priorities
When President Donald Trump spoke to the National Prayer Breakfast this month, he underscored his vow to defend the religious rights of the conservative Christians who helped propel him to power. Now, they expect the Justice Department under new Attorney General Jeff Sessions will reposition itself as a champion of what they see as that religious freedom.
Well that's odd...the headline is "Religious Freedom" but the article only mentions Christianity.
You'd have to fight for all religions and their beliefs in order for this to work, right? Including Islam...right?
#3 8 hrs ago
You are so correct and again the Leftist media makes it out like the DOJ only cares about Conservative religion and doesn't care about any other religion or even civil rights. See Liberals and the Leftist media are hell bent to carry ob Obama's legacy of divide and keep America divided. They can't help it. That how they have kept in control for 70 years and that control has been slipping since 2010 and yet they still haven't learned a damn thing. They still keep using that same old card of race, religion, poor against rich, women against men, old against young and could go on and on about the fact that they are the party of hate. The 2 face party of hypocrites. The party of DO AS I SAY AND NOT AS I DO!!!!
“Equality for ALL”
Since: Jul 10
2,069
Massachusetts
#4 8 hrs ago
But the DOJ under sessions will only favor certain religious beliefs while clearly denying others. This is clearly the pattern with the so-called religious freedom bills passed in the various states. And these bills are put forth by the conservative righties, NOT by leftists. It's the righties that seeking to maintain a divided America. But then again, the righties are all about alternative facts.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,260
#6 8 hrs ago
Let's see how quick you lefties are concerned about the "rights" of other religions when they refuse to serve Jews or women without hijabs.....
Then again, from the leftist point of view, if a muslim does something like that, it's religious freedom, if a Christian does, it's bigotry......
#7 8 hrs ago
So when has the DoJ under Sessions "clearly" denied the rights anybody because of their religious beliefs? Please post proof so we can all see that you are not just another delusional idiot.
Since: Apr 09
20,452
Location hidden
#8 8 hrs ago
That was the POINT, genius.
It won't be leftists doing it, it'll be Sessions. Religious freedom would be for all religious beliefs, not just Christian...think it through...
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,260
#9 7 hrs ago
The POINT was if someone were to stone his wife for adultery in the name of Islam, you lefties would STILL manage to defend him while claiming that someone who doesn't want to pay for birth control is the REAL problem. Anytime something is done by a Christian, it's out of some "ism", right?
It would be interesting to see which side the PC crowd would defend, the "woman's rights" or the "multiculturalism".. ......
#10 7 hrs ago
So it when or if ? You Liberals make no sense . Assumptions.
#11 7 hrs ago
yeah;) it's just a WINDOW starting 90 days + 10 after = 100 mandating! ;-00h, then Steve Jobs CLOUD will storm IN........;-0
Since: Apr 09
20,452
Location hidden
#12 7 hrs ago
You mean the way you RWNJ's will support a Muslim DMV clerk who doesn't want to give a driver's license to a woman because it goes against his religious beliefs the SAME way you supported Kim Davis for not wanting to grant a marriage license because it went against her beliefs.
You'll do that...right?
#13 7 hrs ago
the Vice president motto in the SENATE is "E. Pluribus Unum" and here is Trump Wall vs Great Wall
|
#14 7 hrs ago
Merry Christ+Mass? ;-000h, it's Christian to fix the PRO lame!! ;-000
United States
#15 7 hrs ago
Look at thisss? What exactly is it ? This freak is no more than a shaved pink Chimp. More like a zoo excapee.. He only is concerned with other wildlife such as he..
He has wild animal like passion and compassion not suitable for humankind.
I bet he have full conversations with goats ,fish,cats ,dogs and gorrillas.
The poor beast is void of people consciousness. He probably believe that the KKK is a group of Jesuses. He praised their activities because he feel that they believe that animals are his true ancestors.
I think that he will try and introduce a law that makes it unlawful not to be fully furry (hairy).
He is not a real human being. More like the missing link?
Jeff Session need to be ordered back into his natural habitat..City Zoo under arm guards..
#16 6 hrs ago
Try reading my post again or have somebody read it to you. I clearly said WHEN not IF.
So WHEN has the DoJ under Sessions "clearly" denied the rights anybody because of their religious beliefs?
#17 6 hrs ago
So it is fine when leftist restrict religious freedom but you ASSume that Sessions will block religious freedoms when he has yet to do or say anything that can or will restrict religious freedom just because he is not a leftist.
If hypocrisy were water you would drown.
|
“Equality for ALL”
Since: Jul 10
2,069
Massachusetts
|
#18 5 hrs ago
And I said WILL not DID!
Sessions has clearly shown an animus towards non-christians and to not just non-christians, but against christians who do not share his particular narrow beliefs. He will prove that the religious freedom he will fight for will be narrowly confined to his beliefs.
#19 5 hrs ago
Religious beliefs are not in any danger. But we may have to deny Muslim's attempts to formally establish Islamic Shari Law, as our Muslim population increases. Civil Rights are entitled to all Americans, including Muslims, but Islamic Sharia Law does not entitle Civil Rights.
#20 5 hrs ago
So you just ASSume, due to your own bigotry, that he WILL do something that he has not said or even indicated that he intends to do.
Since: Apr 09
20,452
Location hidden
|
#21 5 hrs ago
If reading comprehension were air, you'd suffocate.
Since: Apr 09
20,452
Location hidden
#22 5 hrs ago
So, just to be clear...no one's civil rights should be negatively impacted by the religious beliefs of another person...right?
